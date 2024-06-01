https://sputnikglobe.com/20240601/russian-forces-launch-rockets-at-ukrainian-military-linked-energy-facilities---mod-1118737077.html

Russian Forces Launch Rockets at Ukrainian Military-Linked Energy Facilities - MoD

Russian Forces Launch Rockets at Ukrainian Military-Linked Energy Facilities - MoD

The Russian armed forces over the past 24 hours have launched a group rocket strike against Ukrainian energy facilities working for the military-industrial complex in response to Kiev's attempts to damage Russian energy and transportation facilities, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"In response to attempts by the Kiev regime to damage Russian energy and transportation facilities, the Russian armed forces launched a group strike with long-range airborne and sea-based precision weapons against Ukrainian energy facilities that support the operation of enterprises of the military-industrial complex," the ministry said. Russian forces also hit an expert center responsible for developing flight missions for Ukrainian drones, the ministry added. Meanwhile, Russia's Battlegroup Yug eliminated over 660 Ukrainian soldiers near the villages of Krivaya Luka, Zaliznyanske, Orekhovo-Vasilevka, Kalinina, Andreyevka and Seversk of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the ministry said. At the same time, Russia's Battlegroup Zapad grouping of troops repelled a Ukrainian attack, eliminating up to 450 servicepeople and a tank, the ministry said. Besides that, Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr grouping of troops repelled six attacks by Ukraine, eliminating up to 330 soldiers and two IFVs, including a US-made Bradley, the ministry said. During the counter-battery fire, Ukraine lost a US-made M777 howitzer, three Msta-B howitzers and two Akatsiya self-propelled artillery cannons, as well as a D-20 howitzer, three D-30 howitzers, and two US-made M119 howitzers, the ministry noted. Russia's Battlegroup Sever grouping of troops repelled five attacks by Ukrainian assault groups, eliminating up to 240 servicepeople, the ministry said. During the counter-battery fire, Ukraine lost a US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, a D-20 howitzer and an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery cannon, as well as a D-30 howitzer, the ministry noted. Russia's Battlegroup Vostok grouping of troops eliminated up to 120 Ukrainian servicepeople, the ministry said. "The units of the Vostok Battlegroup took more favorable lines and hit the manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian 58th Motorized Infantry Brigade and 128th territorial defense brigade in the areas of the villages of Urozhaynoye and Makarovka in the DPR. Ukraine's armed forces lost over 120 servicepeople, an armored combat vehicle, four vehicles, and a 122 mm D-30 howitzer," the ministry added.

