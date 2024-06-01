Russian Forces Launch Rockets at Ukrainian Military-Linked Energy Facilities - MoD
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen of the South group of forces fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Russia.
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy/
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces over the past 24 hours have launched a group rocket strike against Ukrainian energy facilities working for the military-industrial complex in response to Kiev's attempts to damage Russian energy and transportation facilities, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"In response to attempts by the Kiev regime to damage Russian energy and transportation facilities, the Russian armed forces launched a group strike with long-range airborne and sea-based precision weapons against Ukrainian energy facilities that support the operation of enterprises of the military-industrial complex," the ministry said.
Russian forces also hit an expert center responsible for developing flight missions for Ukrainian drones, the ministry added.
"Tactical aviation, drones, missile forces and Russian artillery units struck the location of a group of technical specialists who were developing flight missions for attack drones, and also hit concentrations of enemy manpower and military equipment in 116 locations," the ministry noted.
Meanwhile, Russia's Battlegroup Yug eliminated over 660 Ukrainian soldiers near the villages of Krivaya Luka, Zaliznyanske, Orekhovo-Vasilevka, Kalinina, Andreyevka and Seversk of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the ministry said.
"The enemy lost more than 660 troops, two infantry fighting vehicles (IFV), eight vehicles, two 152-millimeter D-20 howitzers, a 152-millimeter Msta-B howitzer, a US-made 105-mm M119 howitzer, a UK-made 105-mm L-119 howitzer, and a Nota electronic warfare station," the ministry added.
At the same time, Russia's Battlegroup Zapad grouping of troops repelled a Ukrainian attack, eliminating up to 450 servicepeople and a tank, the ministry said.
"The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 450 soldiers, a tank, two IFVs, nine vehicles, two 152-mm D-20 howitzers, and a 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit," the ministry stated.
Besides that, Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr grouping of troops repelled six attacks by Ukraine, eliminating up to 330 soldiers and two IFVs, including a US-made Bradley, the ministry said.
"Enemy losses totaled up to 330 troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, including a US-made Bradley IFV, and eight vehicles," the ministry added.
During the counter-battery fire, Ukraine lost a US-made M777 howitzer, three Msta-B howitzers and two Akatsiya self-propelled artillery cannons, as well as a D-20 howitzer, three D-30 howitzers, and two US-made M119 howitzers, the ministry noted.
Russia's Battlegroup Sever grouping of troops repelled five attacks by Ukrainian assault groups, eliminating up to 240 servicepeople, the ministry said.
"Ukrainian forces lost up to 240 servicepeople, a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, six vehicles, an Osa anti-aircraft missile system and a Nota electronic warfare station," the ministry added.
During the counter-battery fire, Ukraine lost a US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, a D-20 howitzer and an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery cannon, as well as a D-30 howitzer, the ministry noted.
Russia's Battlegroup Vostok grouping of troops eliminated up to 120 Ukrainian servicepeople, the ministry said.
"The units of the Vostok Battlegroup took more favorable lines and hit the manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian 58th Motorized Infantry Brigade and 128th territorial defense brigade in the areas of the villages of Urozhaynoye and Makarovka in the DPR. Ukraine's armed forces lost over 120 servicepeople, an armored combat vehicle, four vehicles, and a 122 mm D-30 howitzer," the ministry added.