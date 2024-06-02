https://sputnikglobe.com/20240602/saudi-arabia-will-not-attend-peace-conference-on-ukraine-as-russia-is-not-invited-1118748900.html

Saudi Arabia Will Not Attend 'Peace Conference' 'on Ukraine as Russia is Not Invited

Saudi Arabia Will Not Attend 'Peace Conference' 'on Ukraine as Russia is Not Invited

Saudi Arabia will not attend the Swiss-hosted peace conference on Ukraine in June because Russia will not be represented, German news agency DPA reported

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Saudi Arabia, scheduled for past Saturday, may now take place after the "peace conference" in Switzerland, the report read. Riyadh has not yet officially announced its decision not to attend the conference.Switzerland will host the summit on Ukraine not far off from the city of Lucerne from June 15-16. In April, the spokesman for the Russian Embassy in Bern, Vladimir Khokhlov, told Sputnik that Russia was not invitied to the summit, adding that Moscow had no plans to participate in the event even if invited.China and Brazil have also refused to take part in the conference. Even Washington, despite being its main proponent, cannot say who will represent the US. President Joe Biden is due to attend a Hollywood fundraising gala for his re-election campaign instead.Since the start of the special military operation in 2022, Moscow has said many times that it was ready to negotiate with Ukraine. Russian and Ukrainian delegations held several rounds of peace talks in the early days of the conflict, but the negotiation failed, with Kiev legislating a ban on further peace talks. Western countries have been calling on Russia to engage in negotiations with Ukraine, by at the same time the West keeps ignoring Kiev's continuous refusal of dialogue.

