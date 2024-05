https://sputnikglobe.com/20240531/ukraine-russia-peace-talks-now-impossible-under-zelensky---opposition-politician-1118723249.html

Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks Now Impossible Under Zelensky - Opposition Politician

Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks Now Impossible Under Zelensky - Opposition Politician

Sputnik International

Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine are impossible now under Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian opposition politician Viktor Medvedchuk said on Friday.

2024-05-31T17:54+0000

2024-05-31T17:54+0000

2024-05-31T17:54+0000

volodymyr zelensky

viktor medvedchuk

ukraine

russia

nato

world

ukraine crisis

kiev

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0d/1117299941_0:76:2113:1265_1920x0_80_0_0_92cbd37fee01781102fe73353efc0952.jpg

"It is impossible to stop military actions without understanding their reasons … If Zelensky is removed, then this is no longer a Korean scenario, if he is not removed, then it is impossible to stop military actions, even if the situation is catastrophic for his regime," Medvedchuk said in his article. Zelensky is the first president of Ukraine who entrusted the fate of his nation to Western partners, the politician said, adding that the Ukrainian leader lost control over the situation and is "lying outright."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240415/political-clown-zelensky-may-be-ukraines-last-president---ukrainian-politician-1117946593.html

ukraine

russia

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine, russian drones, drone warfare, new military drones, uavs in ukraine, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict