https://sputnikglobe.com/20240602/us-japan-and-south-korea-agree-to-massive-drills-in-increasingly-militarized-asia-pacific-1118748144.html

US, Japan and South Korea Agree to Massive Drills in Increasingly Militarized Asia-Pacific

US, Japan and South Korea Agree to Massive Drills in Increasingly Militarized Asia-Pacific

Sputnik International

The three countries staged their first-ever joint exercises last fall after President Biden and his Japanese and South Korean counterparts signed a trilateral security pact at Camp David in August. Russia, China and North Korea have expressed concerns about US attempts to militarize the Asia-Pacific through a spider’s web of security pacts.

2024-06-02T14:53+0000

2024-06-02T14:53+0000

2024-06-02T14:53+0000

asia

military & intelligence

joe biden

china

japan

south korea

nato

pentagon

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/02/1118747986_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f823d6a6c844ab2ca793bd336bba9589.jpg

The defense ministers of the United States, Japan and South Korea formally agreed to hold the inaugural Freedom Edge military exercises between the three countries at a meeting in Singapore on Sunday.The three countries are also planning a separate tabletop exercise to better enable them to react to “threats” on the Korean Peninsula and in the Indo-Pacific region. Details on that drill are also yet to be clarified.The Freedom Edge drills were agreed on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue – a Singapore-based security forum focused on “emerging threats” in the region.The defense ministers "affirmed" their countries’ “enduring commitment to strengthen trilateral security cooperation to deter nuclear and missile threats” purportedly posed by Pyongyang, as well as alleged “dangerous and aggressive” Chinese “behavior” in the South China Sea. They also “stressed the importance of the rules-based international order and reaffirmed their commitment to stand with Ukraine,” according to a Pentagon press release.Russia and China have yet to comment on the planned trilateral drills. However, senior Chinese military officials made clear Sunday that there are “limits” to Beijing’s patience in the face of US provocations in the region, including in the South China Sea.Separately at the forum, Chinese Joint Central Military Commission Joint Staff Deputy Chief Jing Jianfeng accused Washington of forging security pacts with regional nations to create “an Asia-Pacific version of NATO, to maintain American hegemony.”Jing characterized the United States as the “greatest challenge to regional peace and stability,” and called Washington’s Indo-Pacific Strategy a document that’s designed to “bring division, provoke confrontation and undermine stability.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240530/austin-heads-to-singapore-set-for-first-in-person-meeting-with-chinese-counterpart-1118695197.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240516/playing-catch-up-us-japan-ink-deal-to-co-create-hypersonic-weapon-interceptor-1118468905.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240602/us-pacific-deployments-force-other-nations-to-choose-sides--chinese-general-1118745689.html

china

japan

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

is us militarizing pacific, is us militarizing korean peninsula, who's militarizing asia, is china militarizing asia, who's causing tensions in asia