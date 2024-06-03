https://sputnikglobe.com/20240603/republika-srpskas-dodik-to-take-part-in-russias-spief-to-support-moscow-amid-sanctions-1118753859.html
Republika Srpska’s Dodik to Take Part in Russia’s SPIEF to Support Moscow Amid Sanctions
Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik will take part in the upcoming St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Russia to support Moscow amid international sanctions
Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik will take part in the upcoming St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Russia to support Moscow amid international sanctions, he told Sputnik on Monday. The president expects to hold meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the forum, Dodik added. The leader of the republic has been participating in the SPIEF for many years. Dodik added that Republika Srpska will not allow Bosnia and Herzegovina to impose countrywide sanctions against Russia.
BELGOROD (Sputnik) - The 2024 edition of Russia's flagship international economic forum SPIEF will take place from June 5-8 in the city of St. Petersburg.
Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik will take part in the upcoming St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
(SPIEF) in Russia to support Moscow amid international sanctions, he told Sputnik on Monday.
"I want to go there because it is a high time for that. If not to agree on any new issues now, then at least to support Russia's efforts to preserve its economy in conditions of harsh and unfair sanctions," Dodik said in an interview.
The president expects to hold meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the forum, Dodik added.
"They will all be present at this forum, including President Vladimir Putin. I am very glad to be there, I believe there will be an opportunity to meet," he said.
The leader of the republic has been participating in the SPIEF for many years.
Dodik added that Republika Srpska will not allow Bosnia and Herzegovina to impose countrywide sanctions against Russia.
"There is not a single decision at the level of Bosnia and Herzegovina to officially impose sanctions against Russia. The best confirmation of this is my recent meeting with high-ranking Europeans, who said 'when will you impose sanctions against Russia already?'. This means that there are no sanctions, and we will continue like this, although it is a very difficult position," Dodik said.