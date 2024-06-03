https://sputnikglobe.com/20240603/republika-srpskas-dodik-to-take-part-in-russias-spief-to-support-moscow-amid-sanctions-1118753859.html

Republika Srpska’s Dodik to Take Part in Russia’s SPIEF to Support Moscow Amid Sanctions

Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik will take part in the upcoming St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Russia to support Moscow amid international sanctions

Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik will take part in the upcoming St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Russia to support Moscow amid international sanctions, he told Sputnik on Monday. The president expects to hold meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the forum, Dodik added. The leader of the republic has been participating in the SPIEF for many years. Dodik added that Republika Srpska will not allow Bosnia and Herzegovina to impose countrywide sanctions against Russia.

