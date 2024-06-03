https://sputnikglobe.com/20240603/west-daily-demands-from-republika-srpska-to-impose-sanctions-against-russia---dodik-1118750767.html
West Daily Demands From Republika Srpska to Impose Sanctions Against Russia - Dodik
The West daily demands that the Republika Srpska support sanctions against Russia, Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik told Sputnik on Monday.
"I can't be grateful to Americans who won't even listen to what we think, but try to decide. This is the essence of the problem - they don't talk to us, but they make decisions about us. Every day there is pressure on us to unblock sanctions against Russia," Dodik said.President Dodik also stated that Republika Srpska will not allow Bosnia and Herzegovina to impose countrywide sanctions against Russia.
BELGRADE (Sputnik) - The West daily demands that the Republika Srpska support sanctions against Russia, Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik told Sputnik on Monday.
"I can't be grateful to Americans who won't even listen to what we think, but try to decide. This is the essence of the problem - they don't talk to us, but they make decisions about us. Every day there is pressure on us to unblock sanctions against Russia," Dodik said.
President Dodik also stated that Republika Srpska will not allow Bosnia and Herzegovina to impose countrywide sanctions against Russia.
"There is not a single decision at the level of Bosnia and Herzegovina to officially impose sanctions against Russia. The best confirmation of this is my recent meeting with high-ranking Europeans, who said 'when will you impose sanctions against Russia already?'. This means that there are no sanctions, and we will continue like this, although it is a very difficult position," Dodik said.