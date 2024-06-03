https://sputnikglobe.com/20240603/west-daily-demands-from-republika-srpska-to-impose-sanctions-against-russia---dodik-1118750767.html

The West daily demands that the Republika Srpska support sanctions against Russia, Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik told Sputnik on Monday.

"I can't be grateful to Americans who won't even listen to what we think, but try to decide. This is the essence of the problem - they don't talk to us, but they make decisions about us. Every day there is pressure on us to unblock sanctions against Russia," Dodik said.President Dodik also stated that Republika Srpska will not allow Bosnia and Herzegovina to impose countrywide sanctions against Russia.

