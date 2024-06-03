https://sputnikglobe.com/20240603/russian-soldiers-to-get-beefed-up-protective-obereg-body-armor-1118753647.html
Russian Soldiers to Get Beefed-Up Protective Obereg Body Armor
The Russian Armed Forces are set to receive upgraded Obereg (lit. "Ward") body armor with an increased protection area of over 50%, as announced by the Rostec press service on Monday.
The Russian Armed Forces are set to receive upgraded Obereg (lit. "Amulet") body armor with an increased protection area of over 50%, as announced by the press service of the country's state development company Rostec on Monday.This new body armor has a BR-4 protection class capable of stopping armor-piercing bullets with heat-strengthened cores from cartridges used in automatic weapons, specifically 7.62mm x 39mm and 5.45mm x 39mm calibers.The basis of the protective elements are bulletproof ceramic armor plates. The equipment also contains packages of aramid fiber that protect against shrapnel.The armor is designed to remain functional even under extreme external conditions, including exposure to water and drastic temperature fluctuations ranging from -40°C to +40°C.
The Russian Armed Forces are set to receive upgraded Obereg (lit. "Amulet") body armor with an increased protection area of over 50%, as announced by the press service of the country's state development company Rostec on Monday.
“The Tula Oktava plant, part of the Rostec state corporation, has signed a contract with the Russian Defense Ministry for the supply of a large batch of Obereg body armor. The equipment will be delivered in a modernized version with an increased protection area,” the statement said.
This new body armor has a BR-4 protection class capable of stopping armor-piercing bullets with heat-strengthened cores from cartridges used in automatic weapons, specifically 7.62mm x 39mm and 5.45mm x 39mm calibers.
The basis of the protective elements are bulletproof ceramic armor plates. The equipment also contains packages of aramid fiber that protect against shrapnel.
The armor is designed to remain functional even under extreme external conditions, including exposure to water and drastic temperature fluctuations ranging from -40°C to +40°C.
"The company’s specialists have done a lot of work to fine-tune the product to provide our military personnel with high-quality and reliable personal protection, giving the wide range of damaging factors at the modern battlefield,” Octava CEO Pavel Pavlenko was quoted as saying.