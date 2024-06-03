https://sputnikglobe.com/20240603/russian-soldiers-to-get-beefed-up-protective-obereg-body-armor-1118753647.html

The Russian Armed Forces are set to receive upgraded Obereg (lit. "Ward") body armor with an increased protection area of over 50%, as announced by the Rostec press service on Monday.

The Russian Armed Forces are set to receive upgraded Obereg (lit. "Amulet") body armor with an increased protection area of over 50%, as announced by the press service of the country's state development company Rostec on Monday.This new body armor has a BR-4 protection class capable of stopping armor-piercing bullets with heat-strengthened cores from cartridges used in automatic weapons, specifically 7.62mm x 39mm and 5.45mm x 39mm calibers.The basis of the protective elements are bulletproof ceramic armor plates. The equipment also contains packages of aramid fiber that protect against shrapnel.The armor is designed to remain functional even under extreme external conditions, including exposure to water and drastic temperature fluctuations ranging from -40°C to +40°C.

