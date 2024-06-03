https://sputnikglobe.com/20240603/top-democrats-allegedly-complicit-in-child-abuse---california-state-senator-1118749935.html

Top Democrats Allegedly Complicit in Child Abuse - California State Senator

California state senator Susan Talamantes Eggman made it to the headlines last week, as she stated “I am done with us protecting the people who would buy and abuse our children.”

Prominent Democratic Party figures were allegedly involved in stories of child abuse and sex with minors, according to a recent comment by Democrat state senator for California Susan Talamantes Eggman.“I am done! I am done with us protecting the people who would buy and abuse our children," she stated.While Eggman did not name specific leaders, her comments brought back past allegations against Democratic leaders and could play into the hands of Republicans, who now will have a pretext for numerous 'I-told-you-so' diatribes.Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has previously called the Democrats “the party of pedophiles” while Donald Trump Jr. added “in a while, pedophile” to a mocking see-you-later message addressed to Joe Biden before he was elected president of the US in 2020.Likewise, US-based En Starz tabloid - which positions itself as a Zilennial voice - has cited journalist Tucker Carlson’s video clip from July 2022, which he made for Fox News and in which he asks the question:Soon afterwards, Carlson’s allegations may have congealed into reality: “A screenshot got published that included President Joe Biden's personal phone number, which was saved as 'Pedo Peter' in Hunter's phone list. Screenshots also revealed the text messages shared with 'Pedo Peter'," International Business Times reported. The newspaper claimed that the screenshot went public when hackers accessed Hunter Biden’s iCloud account.It's possible that Carlson may have been right when he described “Pedo Peter” as a guy who takes showers with his daughter. EnStarz reportedly had access to the stolen diary of Ashley Biden, the president’s daughter. In this diary, Ashley writes about “inappropriate showers” with her father during her childhood. Recently, Ashley confirmed the authenticity of the diary and acknowledged that she was “hyper-sexualized” at a young age.Other recent media revelations also offer backing to Eggman's allegations:But now, Democrats have responded in the same vein as Mao Zedong’s “bombard the headquarters” tactic, promising an anti-pedophile perestroika (or maybe a real purge?) in their own house after all hell broke loose when Eggman started her speech a day ago.One can only hope that Eggman’s “bombard the headquarters” approach will work – this time.

