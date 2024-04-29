International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240429/hunter-biden-threatens-fox-news-with-lawsuit-over-intimate-images---reports-1118182302.html
Hunter Biden Threatens Fox News With Lawsuit Over 'Intimate' Images - Reports
Hunter Biden Threatens Fox News With Lawsuit Over 'Intimate' Images - Reports
Sputnik International
Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, is threatening Fox News with a defamation lawsuit if the news organization refuses to remove explicit images of him from their platforms, CNN reported on Monday.
2024-04-29T19:04+0000
2024-04-29T19:04+0000
americas
joe biden
hunter biden
delaware
fox news
cnn
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107707/52/1077075251_0:0:1983:1116_1920x0_80_0_0_0b39196c93e725a8e6f05c53b6079976.jpg
Hunter Biden and his attorneys sent a letter to Fox News and Fox Corp. alleging the company committed conspiracy to defame and unlawful publication of the images, which they claim are the result of hacking, the report said. Hunter and his attorneys are seeking public retractions from the company in addition to changes in online articles alleging that Hunter and his father Joe Biden are involved in an international bribery scheme, the report said. According to the report, the move by Hunter is part of a strategy to retaliate against conservative media for actions taken by the company in 2022, which focused on Hunter's bribery allegations and published explicit images of him in the nude, the report said, citing the letter, which also alleges that the images were digitally manipulated. Additionally, the letter demands that Fox News hosts update their viewers about the February indictment of Alexander Smirnov, a former informant charged with lying to the FBI about Hunter Biden's business dealings, the report said. House lawmakers are investigating alleged criminal activity by the Biden family, including potential bribery and foreign influence peddling. Hunter Biden has denied that his father profited from or engaged in his business activities, which include serving on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma. US President Joe Biden has publicly defended Hunter, who also faces an upcoming trial for gun charges in Delaware next month. Hunter has maintained that he is not guilty of these crimes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/how-western-big-tech-firms-wipe-away-hunter-bidens-many-sins-1112668508.html
americas
delaware
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107707/52/1077075251_0:0:1983:1488_1920x0_80_0_0_35613ad2fa5164c2cf6cd11157e680ff.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
hunter biden, joe biden, hunter biden lawsuit, hunter biden nude photos, hunter biden laptop from hell
hunter biden, joe biden, hunter biden lawsuit, hunter biden nude photos, hunter biden laptop from hell

Hunter Biden Threatens Fox News With Lawsuit Over 'Intimate' Images - Reports

19:04 GMT 29.04.2024
© AP Photo / Visar KryeziuU.S. Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden (File)
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.04.2024
© AP Photo / Visar Kryeziu
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, is threatening Fox News with a defamation lawsuit if the news organization refuses to remove explicit images of him from their platforms, CNN reported on Monday.
Hunter Biden and his attorneys sent a letter to Fox News and Fox Corp. alleging the company committed conspiracy to defame and unlawful publication of the images, which they claim are the result of hacking, the report said. Hunter and his attorneys are seeking public retractions from the company in addition to changes in online articles alleging that Hunter and his father Joe Biden are involved in an international bribery scheme, the report said.

"While routinely defaming and disparaging Mr. Biden, FOX has simultaneously sought to profit by the unlawful exploitation of Mr. Biden's image, name, and likeness for commercial purposes and reprehensible dissemination of salacious photographs depicting Mr. Biden," wrote Hunter and his lawyers in the letter, which is quoted in the report.

According to the report, the move by Hunter is part of a strategy to retaliate against conservative media for actions taken by the company in 2022, which focused on Hunter's bribery allegations and published explicit images of him in the nude, the report said, citing the letter, which also alleges that the images were digitally manipulated.
Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.08.2023
Americas
How Western Big Tech Firms Wipe Away Hunter Biden's Many Sins
17 August 2023, 17:21 GMT
Additionally, the letter demands that Fox News hosts update their viewers about the February indictment of Alexander Smirnov, a former informant charged with lying to the FBI about Hunter Biden's business dealings, the report said.
House lawmakers are investigating alleged criminal activity by the Biden family, including potential bribery and foreign influence peddling. Hunter Biden has denied that his father profited from or engaged in his business activities, which include serving on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma.
US President Joe Biden has publicly defended Hunter, who also faces an upcoming trial for gun charges in Delaware next month. Hunter has maintained that he is not guilty of these crimes.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала