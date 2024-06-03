https://sputnikglobe.com/20240603/ukraine-prepares-provocation-in-kherson-with-staging-death-of-civilians---underground-1118751252.html
Ukraine Prepares Provocation in Kherson With Staging Death of Civilians - Underground
Ukraine Prepares Provocation in Kherson With Staging Death of Civilians - Underground
Sputnik International
A group of filmmakers and war correspondents arrived in the city of Kherson to stage the deaths of civilians allegedly caused by Russian army strikes to further accuse Russia of civilian causalities.
2024-06-03T04:23+0000
2024-06-03T04:23+0000
2024-06-03T04:24+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
kherson
ukraine
fake news
fake report
fake evidence
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/08/1117804304_0:234:3072:1962_1920x0_80_0_0_047bced3c77ea2dc1c59ad48d7c793a6.jpg
"On May 28, a group of documentary filmmakers and war correspondents totaling 13 people arrived from Kiev to the city of Kherson for an operational staging of the Russian army's strikes on the city's civilian infrastructure. During the missile strikes of the Russian armed forces on the places of temporary deployment of the Ukrainian army units, a staging of civilian casualties in medical, educational and other social institutions of the city was planned with further accusation of Russia in the deaths of civilians," the spokesperson said.Those who arrived in the city were trained in the field of information and psychological influence under the guidance of UK and US specialists, the underground added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240602/zelensky-pitches-ukraine-peace-conference-to-asia-pacific-defense-chiefs--1118743401.html
russia
kherson
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/08/1117804304_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8c17bb9f05c4094b6f9ac85386e2dad0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia special operation fake news, stage civilian death, kherson russian army, accuse russia of civilian causalities, what is happening in kherson, pro-russian underground in kherson
russia special operation fake news, stage civilian death, kherson russian army, accuse russia of civilian causalities, what is happening in kherson, pro-russian underground in kherson
Ukraine Prepares Provocation in Kherson With Staging Death of Civilians - Underground
04:23 GMT 03.06.2024 (Updated: 04:24 GMT 03.06.2024)
HENICHESK, Kherson Region (Sputnik) - A group of filmmakers and war correspondents arrived in the city of Kherson from Kiev to promptly stage the deaths of civilians allegedly caused by Russian army strikes to further accuse Russia of civilian causalities, a spokesperson of the pro-Russian underground in Kherson told Sputnik on Monday.
"On May 28, a group of documentary filmmakers and war correspondents totaling 13 people arrived from Kiev to the city of Kherson for an operational staging of the Russian army's strikes on the city's civilian infrastructure. During the missile strikes of the Russian armed forces on the places of temporary deployment of the Ukrainian army units, a staging of civilian casualties in medical, educational and other social institutions of the city was planned with further accusation of Russia in the deaths of civilians," the spokesperson said.
Those who arrived in the city were trained in the field of information and psychological influence under the guidance of UK and US specialists, the underground added.