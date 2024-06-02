https://sputnikglobe.com/20240602/zelensky-pitches-ukraine-peace-conference-to-asia-pacific-defense-chiefs--1118743401.html

Zelensky Pitches Ukraine ‘Peace' Conference to Asia-Pacific Defense Chiefs

Zelensky Pitches Ukraine ‘Peace' Conference to Asia-Pacific Defense Chiefs

Sputnik International

Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Singapore to persuade Asian-Pacific leaders to support his upcoming Swiss-hosted peace conference.

2024-06-02T08:21+0000

2024-06-02T08:21+0000

2024-06-02T08:21+0000

world

ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

asia-pacific region

indo-asia-pacific region

singapore

joe biden

china

russia

international institute for stragetic studies (iiss)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/02/1118743198_0:144:2735:1682_1920x0_80_0_0_c18e3969698ef6ccdb71ddc9cb421b5a.jpg

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky got the begging bowl out again on Saturday as he arrived in Singapore on a surprise visit. This time around, his soliciting is aimed at Asia-Pacific leaders gathered for their premier defense summit.The Shangri-La Dialogue gathering, held from May 31 until June 2, is organized by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS). With 45 countries in attendance, including US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin and Chinese Minister of National Defense Admiral Dong Jun, it's no wonder Ukraine’s by now "illegitimate" president made a bee-line for the event.Zelensky descended upon Singapore as the Kiev regime’s forces are scrambling to fend off a steady advance by the Russian military, especially near Kharkov. At the same time, the Ukrainian leader's much-touted so-called “peace conference” hosted by Switzerland has failed to draw critically important attendees like US President Joe Biden and China’s leader Xi Jinping, let alone Russia.With his Defense Minister Rustem Umerov in tow, Zelensky held talks with Lloyd Austin on Sunday on the sidelines of the conference. The US defense chief "reaffirmed the US commitment to maintaining the strong support" during the meeting, a Pentagon official was cited by media as saying.Zelensky boasted on the X social media platform of having met with Singapore’s President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Indonesia's President-elect Prabowo Subianto, Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta, and a US congressional delegation. He said Ramos-Horta had agreed to attend the peace summit.China, however, remains adamant. In an address to delegates on Sunday, Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun said his country has been “promoting peace talks with a responsible attitude.""We have never provided weapons to either party of the conflict. We have put strict controls on exports of dual-use items, and have never done anything to fan the flames. We stand firmly on the side of peace and dialogue," he said.Earlier, China explained why it would not partake in the event:"There is a clear discrepancy between the conference agenda, China's demands and the general expectations of the international community, making it difficult for China to participate in this meeting," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters on Friday.China's demands for a peace conference that is fair and impartial and not directed against any party are reflected in the consensus on a political solution to the Ukraine crisis recently released jointly with Brazil, and they express general concerns of the international community, especially developing countries, the diplomat said, adding that such a conference could be recognized by both Moscow and Kiev.Moscow earlier said that the June 15-16 summit was conceived as another effort to "push through Zelensky’s unworkable 'peace formula' that ignores Russian interests." It added that the gathering will be "absolutely futile" without Russia’s participation.Furthermore, the summit comes after the US, UK, and other NATO allies lifted formal restrictions limiting Ukraine’s use of Western-provided long-range missiles on attacking targets inside Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin warned NATO nations that they should realize "what they are playing with" when enabling Ukraine to strike inside Russia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240531/swiss-conference-on-ukraine-differs-from-chinas-demands-world-expectations---beijing-1118712672.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240527/ukraine-sonference-will-be-propaganda-exercise-to-cover-up-zelenskys-illegitimacy--analyst-1118649380.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240601/biden-letting-ukraine-strike-russia-risks-moving-from-proxy-to-real-war---ex-us-diplomat-1118735361.html

ukraine

indo-asia-pacific region

singapore

china

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

zelensky in singapore, why is ukraine's zelensky in singapore, what does zelensky want from asia-pacific leaders, who is going to the ukraine peace conference in switzerland, zelensky foreign policy, ukrainian foreign policy, west supportfor zelensky, ukraine us relations, russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflictvolodymyr zelensky is not a legitimate president, volodymyr zelensky's presidential term expired,