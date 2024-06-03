https://sputnikglobe.com/20240603/ukrenergo-predicts-deficit-in-ukraines-energy-system-in-coming-week-1118751377.html
Ukrenergo Predicts Deficit in Ukraine's Energy System in Coming Week
Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo head Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said on Sunday that there will be a significant shortage of electricity in Ukraine's energy system in the coming week.
In April, Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo head Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said that Ukraine's energy system would keep experiencing power shortages from time to time due to seasonal repairs and long-term restoration of its power stations after recent attacks. In March, Kudrytskyi said that the country's energy system had been subjected to the largest attack of all time, with group strikes hitting the country's thermal and hydroelectric power plants.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo head Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said on Sunday that there will be a significant shortage of electricity in Ukraine's energy system in the coming week.
On Sunday, Ukrenergo said that on Monday electricity consumption limits would be in effect in all regions of Ukraine.
"The deficit, which has not been there for a few days this week, will return and return in serious size. It cannot be physically bridged by imports from Europe.... This means that our electricity production is not enough to cover consumption. And even production together with imports will not cover the needs within a day," Kudrytskyi told Ukrainian broadcaster Suspilne.
Hourly shutdown schedules will be applied as the significant shortage was due to damage to power facilities, the repair of two nuclear power plant units and an increase in air temperature, he added.
In April, Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo head Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said that Ukraine's energy system would keep experiencing power shortages from time to time due to seasonal repairs and long-term restoration of its power stations after recent attacks. In March, Kudrytskyi said that the country's energy system had been subjected to the largest attack
of all time, with group strikes hitting the country's thermal and hydroelectric power plants.