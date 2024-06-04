https://sputnikglobe.com/20240604/clooney-foundation-wants-eu-to-arrest-russian-journalists-claudia-sheinbaum-wins-mexican-election-1118759736.html

Clooney Foundation Wants EU to Arrest Russian Journalists; Claudia Sheinbaum Wins Mexican Election

A foundation run by the family of George Clooney is pushing European governments to persecute and prosecute journalists who stray from the official NATO narrative on Ukraine.

Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss Russia, Germany’s leader saying OK to Ukraine's weapons to attack Russia, and Sergey Lavrov’s trip to Africa.KJ Noh, writer, activist, and teacher, joins us to discuss the US pushing Taiwan towards secession and disaster and China makes a historic landing on the dark side of the moon.Mindia Gavasheli, Bureau Chief of Sputnik US, joins us to discuss the Mexican Presidential election and the potential major constitutional reforms a new leadership in Congress could bring.Dr. Nicolai Petro, Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island, joins us to discuss the prospects for a diplomatic resolution of the Ukraine conflict.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss the 2024 US election.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss a foundation run by the family of George Clooney that is pushing European governments to persecute and prosecute journalists who stray from the official NATO narrative on Ukraine.Robert Fantina, author, journalist, and activist, joins us to discuss the Gaza conflict.Michael Maloof, Senior Security Policy Analyst, joins us to discuss European futility in trying to produce weapons and money for the Ukraine conflict.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

