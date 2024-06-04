https://sputnikglobe.com/20240604/leap-of-death-watch-russian-army-unleash-new-kamikaze-drone-on-ukrainian-troops--1118762529.html

Leap of Death: Watch Russian Army Unleash New Kamikaze Drone on Ukrainian Troops

Russian Armed Forces unleashed brand-new “Lyagushka” (lit “Frog”) terrestrial kamikaze drone on the Ukrainian militants

The Russian Armed Forces unleashed a brand-new ground-launched kamikaze drone Lyagushka (meaning "Frog") on the Ukrainian militants, the Defense Ministry announced. The mine-laden robot sneaked into enemy trenches and blew up the nest of heavy machinery and its crew.The mobile drone is powered by an electric motor, which makes it virtually silent. Combined with its relatively small size and speed of up to 20km/h, it can reach enemy positions undetected and deliver up to 30kg of explosive payload.The drone is operated by a crew of three military personnel using a remote control and special goggles. A camera installed on the antenna of the device allows the operator to avoid obstacles while directing the drone to the target. The additional antenna of the complex allows maintaining control over the drone at a distance of more than three kilometers.

