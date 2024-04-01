https://sputnikglobe.com/20240401/russias-first-ever-mass-ground-drone-attack-heralds-further-robotization-of-warfare-1117683977.html

Russia's First-Ever Mass Ground Drone Attack Heralds 'Further Robotization of Warfare'

Russia's First-Ever Mass Ground Drone Attack Heralds 'Further Robotization of Warfare'

The drones were performing the role of fire support during the attack by suppressing enemy gun placements, and were able to continue operating in situations where human losses from enemy fire would have been inevitable, said Boris Rozhin, a military expert with independent Russian military affairs think tank the Center for Military-Political Journalism.

Russia made strides in the large-scale use of ground drones last week during an attack on the village of Berdychi in the Donetsk People’s Republic.During the assault, Russian forces deployed a group of tracked unmanned platforms equipped with AGS-17 automatic grenade launchers.The drones were performing the role of fire support during the attack by suppressing enemy gun placements, and were able to continue operating in situations where human losses from enemy fire would have been inevitable, said Boris Rozhin, a military expert with independent Russian military affairs think tank the Center for Military-Political Journalism.During an interview with Sputnik, Rozhin pointed out that ground assault drones have been around for quite some time, and what makes this particular attack stand out is the group deployment of these weapons for direct combat engagement.According to him, this type of drone can be outfitted with different types of weaponry and used for non-combat missions as well, including medevac and supply runs.The expert also predicted that this particular weapon type is going to see further improvement in the immediate future and, just like FPV drones, is going to become an increasingly common sight on the battlefield.“We are among the world leaders in this area and obviously we are going to witness further robotization of warfare, including ground war,” Rozhin said, adding that Russia currently has the means to use ground drones for security purposes and combat missions.

