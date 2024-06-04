https://sputnikglobe.com/20240604/turkiye-would-like-to-join-brics---top-diplomat--1118764477.html

Turkiye Would Like to Join BRICS - Top Diplomat

Turkiye would like to become a member of BRICS and will monitor the developments in the organization, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Tuesday.

Turkiye would like to become a member of BRICS and will monitor the developments in the organization, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Tuesday.The BRICS bloc outperformed the G7 – the conglomerate of wealthy industrialized nations – in GDP in 2022. According to a forecast, BRICS economies will account for more than 50 percent of global GDP by 2030.Russian President Vladimir Putin said that BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization have become key pillars in the emerging multipolar world. Economic experts stress that BRICS is also a locomotive of de-dollarization of the global economy since members of this bloc are increasingly switching to national currencies in trade relations – for instance, 90% of settlements between Russian and Chinese companies are now made in rubles and yuans. The BRICS doubled its membership last year, becoming the BRICS+ after including Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on January 1, 2024.Russia Welcomes Turkiye's Interest Towards BRICSRussia welcomes Turkiye's interest towards BRICS, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on uesday.BRICS is unlikely to fully satisfy expectations of all countries that show interest in the group, but BRICS is interested in contacts, the official added.

