Russian-Chinese Cooperation is One of Main Stabilizing Factors in International Arena - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has begun his first state visit to China since his inauguration. The Russian leader was invited by his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during Putin's previous visit to Beijing in October 2023.

Moscow and Beijing have accumulated "a solid baggage of practical cooperation," Russian President Vladimir Putin told a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on Thursday.The Russian president recalled that bilateral trade in 2023 increased by almost a quarter and reached $227 billion. Putin also emphasized that China remains Russia's main trade and economic partner. Putin added that energy, industry and agriculture are among the priorities in the bilateral cooperation. The Russian president also noted the importance of cooperation in high technologies, innovation, infrastructure construction and transportation. Welcoming Xi at the beginning of the talks, Putin said he was sincerely happy to be back in hospitable China among his friends six months later. "I thank you for your congratulatory letter on the occasion of my reelection as president of the Russian Federation and thank you very much for the invitation," the Russian president told his Chinese counterpart.The Russia-China relationship is not opportunistic and not directed against anyone, Putin said.Putin added that Russia and China together uphold the principles of a fair and democratic world order reflecting multipolar realities and based on international law.Putin expressed hope that his visit will give additional impetus to the development of the whole range of bilateral cooperation.Putin recalled that Xi visited Moscow in March 2023 as soon as he was reelected as president of China."We have a good, good tradition of making first foreign visits to each other, and this is a clear confirmation of the importance that both we and you, in Moscow and Beijing, attach to the course of consistent development of bilateral relations, comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation," the Russian leader said.Putin also recalled that 2024 marks the 75th anniversary of the formation of the People's Republic of China and the establishment of diplomatic relations with China.The Soviet Union was the first to recognize the new China," Putin said.Xi Jinping During Meeting With Putin: Russia-China Relations Have Stood Test and Become a BenchmarkRussia-China relations have stood the test in a volatile international environment and have become a benchmark for relations between major powers, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing on Thursday. China intends to remain good neighbors and reliable partners with Russia, President Xi Jinping said.“We intend, as always, to be good neighbors, reliable partners and friends who trust each other with Russia, to consistently strengthen the centuries-old friendship between the two peoples, to jointly strive for multinational development and revival, and with common efforts to defend international equality and justice,” Xi said.Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Beijing on May 16 for his first foreign visit after reelection.

