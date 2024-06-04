International
Zelensky Breaks Lose While Biden Fears Russian Nukes – Reports
Zelensky Breaks Lose While Biden Fears Russian Nukes – Reports
Sputnik International
American and Ukrainian priorities are diverging”, reports New York Times news outlet citing sources within Biden’s administration. Kiev regime has nothing to lose and is ready to escalate the situation, while White House indeed fears nuclear conflict with Russia and still prefers to tread lightly.
“American and Ukrainian priorities are diverging," the New York Times has reported, citing sources within Joe Biden’s administration. The Kiev regime has nothing to lose and is ready to escalate the situation, while the White House indeed fears nuclear conflict with Russia and still prefers to tread lightly, it continued.That is why Biden’s decision to authorize the use of US weapons supplied to Ukraine against targets deep in the Russian territory should be considered an exemption, made under pressure. The White House allowed their weaponry to be used for "counter-fire purposes" only, stressed the news outlet. Washington still prohibits strikes deep into Russian territory with long-range missiles like ATACMS.Earlier, the United States shifted its stance and allowed Kiev to use US weapons on the Russian territories around the Kharkov region, while still banning LRMs.Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that NATO countries must understand “what they are playing with” by allowing Ukraine to use its weapons for strikes deep into Russia.
© MANDEL NGAN
Sergey Lebedev
While the Ukrainian president dismisses “nuclear fears”, Biden is afraid of Russia’s “ultimate weapon”, his advisors admit in private conversations.
American and Ukrainian priorities are diverging," the New York Times has reported, citing sources within Joe Biden’s administration. The Kiev regime has nothing to lose and is ready to escalate the situation, while the White House indeed fears nuclear conflict with Russia and still prefers to tread lightly, it continued.
That is why Biden’s decision to authorize the use of US weapons supplied to Ukraine against targets deep in the Russian territory should be considered an exemption, made under pressure. The White House allowed their weaponry to be used for "counter-fire purposes" only, stressed the news outlet. Washington still prohibits strikes deep into Russian territory with long-range missiles like ATACMS.
Earlier, the United States shifted its stance and allowed Kiev to use US weapons on the Russian territories around the Kharkov region, while still banning LRMs.
Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that NATO countries must understand “what they are playing with” by allowing Ukraine to use its weapons for strikes deep into Russia.
