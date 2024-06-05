https://sputnikglobe.com/20240605/greek-epam-party-calls-for-lifting-sanctions-against-russia-dialogue-1118775075.html

Greek EPAM Party Calls for Lifting Sanctions Against Russia, Dialogue

Greek EPAM Party Calls for Lifting Sanctions Against Russia, Dialogue

Sputnik International

Greece's non-parliamentary United People's Front party (EPAM), which is running in the elections in the European Parliament, supports Russia and calls for lifting sanctions against the country along with ceasing arms transfers to Ukraine

2024-06-05T06:37+0000

2024-06-05T06:37+0000

2024-06-05T06:37+0000

world

russia-nato showdown

ukrainian crisis

european parliament

european union (eu)

greece

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/05/1118775269_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e91278ae4a27a01abd6524e481716994.jpg

Bogila was born in the Lugansk region of the USSR. She is a professional doctor and the head of the Center for scientific and social initiatives. The Ukrainian crisis began 10 years ago, but has worsened and gotten to a new, dangerous level, the candidate added. The interests of the United States, not Russia's intentions, spurred the conflict, the candidate said. Western countries and their allies rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Russia after it launched a military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The EU, in particular, has already adopted 13 sanctions packages targeting Russia's economy, energy and banking services, among other areas. Moscow says that Western sanctions against Russia have failed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240601/nato-100-involved-in-aiming-approval-of-ukrainian-attacks-deep-inside-russia-analysts-1118740855.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240605/is-us-hegemony-a-paper-tiger-1118771302.html

greece

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-nato showdown, ukrainian crisis, arms for ukraine, epam greece, epam ukraine, nato ukraine