Half of Ukrainians Say Zelensky Broke Campaign Promises - Poll
A half of Ukrainians accuse President Volodymyr Zelensky of failing to deliver on his 2019 campaign promises, a poll published Wednesday by the Kiev International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) found.
The May 16-22 survey showed that only 37% of 1,002 Ukrainians living in Kiev-controlled territories were satisfied with the progress made by the 46-year-old on at least half of the promises that won him the presidency five years ago. Of those, 19% said Zelensky made good on half of his campaign promises, 13% said most of the pledges were fulfilled, while 5% said all of them were. Contrarily, 25% of respondents said Zelensky kept only "a minority" of campaign vows, and another 25% said he kept none. When asked what stopped Zelensky from delivering, 50% pointed to the "presence of dishonest, corrupt people on his team," 32% complained about lack of competent staff on his team, 31% blamed Russia's military operation, 27% blamed Zelensky’s own inexperience, 26% spoke of meddling "oligarchs" and 14% of Zelensky’s corruption.
News
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A half of Ukrainians accuse President Volodymyr Zelensky of failing to deliver on his 2019 campaign promises, a poll published Wednesday by the Kiev International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) found.
