'Absolute' Approval of Zelensky's Job Performance Down to 22% From 74% in 2022 - Poll

The share of Ukrainians who "absolutely approve" of Volodymyr Zelensky’s performance as president fell to 22% in February 2024 from 74% in April 2022, a USAID-funded poll by Ukraine's Rating Group has found.

Of the 2,000 adults polled in Ukraine-controlled territories from February 17-21, 22% said they absolutely approved of Zelensky’s performance, while 41% said they somewhat approved of it. A further 15% said they absolutely disapproved and 18% somewhat disapproved of how he did his job. This marks a major shift in Zelensky’s job approval rating compared to April 2022 when 74% had absolute confidence in him and 20% said they somewhat approved of his performance, compared to 2% who absolutely disapproved and 3% of those who somewhat disapproved of how he handled his job. The same survey found that 77% absolutely approved of the Ukrainian armed forces’ performance, while 19% somewhat approved of it, 1% absolutely disapproved and 2% somewhat disapproved.

