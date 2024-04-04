International
'Absolute' Approval of Zelensky's Job Performance Down to 22% From 74% in 2022 - Poll
'Absolute' Approval of Zelensky's Job Performance Down to 22% From 74% in 2022 - Poll
Sputnik International
The share of Ukrainians who "absolutely approve" of Volodymyr Zelensky’s performance as president fell to 22% in February 2024 from 74% in April 2022, a USAID-funded poll by Ukraine's Rating Group has found.
Of the 2,000 adults polled in Ukraine-controlled territories from February 17-21, 22% said they absolutely approved of Zelensky’s performance, while 41% said they somewhat approved of it. A further 15% said they absolutely disapproved and 18% somewhat disapproved of how he did his job. This marks a major shift in Zelensky’s job approval rating compared to April 2022 when 74% had absolute confidence in him and 20% said they somewhat approved of his performance, compared to 2% who absolutely disapproved and 3% of those who somewhat disapproved of how he handled his job. The same survey found that 77% absolutely approved of the Ukrainian armed forces’ performance, while 19% somewhat approved of it, 1% absolutely disapproved and 2% somewhat disapproved.
16:29 GMT 04.04.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The share of Ukrainians who "absolutely approve" of Volodymyr Zelensky’s performance as president fell to 22% in February 2024 from 74% in April 2022, a USAID-funded poll by Ukraine's Rating Group has found.
Of the 2,000 adults polled in Ukraine-controlled territories from February 17-21, 22% said they absolutely approved of Zelensky’s performance, while 41% said they somewhat approved of it. A further 15% said they absolutely disapproved and 18% somewhat disapproved of how he did his job.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a joint news conference with Latvia's President Edgars Rinkevics - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.02.2024
World
Zelensky Claims He Has Enough Support to Win Presidential Election If Vote Held Now
23 February, 07:27 GMT
This marks a major shift in Zelensky’s job approval rating compared to April 2022 when 74% had absolute confidence in him and 20% said they somewhat approved of his performance, compared to 2% who absolutely disapproved and 3% of those who somewhat disapproved of how he handled his job.
The same survey found that 77% absolutely approved of the Ukrainian armed forces’ performance, while 19% somewhat approved of it, 1% absolutely disapproved and 2% somewhat disapproved.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky reacts during a joint press conference with Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (not pictured) in Brussels on October 11, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.02.2024
World
Trust in Zelensky Down 5 Percentage Points in Ukraine After Zaluzhny’s Dismissal - Poll
15 February, 19:15 GMT

About two months into the Ukraine conflict, 92% of Ukrainians sampled had absolute confidence in the military, compared to only 6% who somewhat approved of its performance, 1% who somewhat disapproved and less than 1% who absolutely disapproved.

