https://sputnikglobe.com/20240605/nsa-whistleblower-snowden-says-governments-corporations-trying-to-monopolize-ai-1118786326.html

NSA Whistleblower Snowden Says Governments, Corporations Trying to Monopolize AI

NSA Whistleblower Snowden Says Governments, Corporations Trying to Monopolize AI

Sputnik International

Former US National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden on Wednesday said that governments and corporations are trying to gain control over artificial intelligence (AI) in order to promote their agenda using it.

2024-06-05T14:08+0000

2024-06-05T14:08+0000

2024-06-05T14:08+0000

world

edward snowden

antonio guterres

russia

the united nations (un)

hong kong

artificial intelligence (ai)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/10/1080471400_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_650432367467742b288509acd56e5417.jpg

"We are witnessing the birth of a child with an entirely new fresh technology, and already we are seeing the werewolves beginning to circle," Bloomberg quoted Snowden as telling the SuperAI event in Singapore via a video call. He also predicted that all attempts to take over the AI are going to be futile, as the technology develops at too quick a pace with innovations being released all the time, the news agency added. Artificial Intelligence, which is considered to be a disruptive technology, has caused concerns worldwide about its possible dangers. In summer 2023, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that AI posed long term global risks that could cause harm on a massive scale, and called for the establishing AI regulations. Snowden fled the United States to Hong Kong and then to Russia, where he spent more than a month stranded at a Moscow airport while the US was trying to have him handed over to face a criminal trial on spying charges. Later, he was granted asylum in Russia and received a three-year residence permit in the summer of 2014 that was extended and eventually replaced by a permanent residence permit.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240221/we-own-the-truth-how-freedom-of-speech-has-become-wests-nemesis-1116907345.html

russia

hong kong

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ai dangers, ai threat, ai spying on people, monopolization of ai, misuse of ai