Putin Proposes Dialogue on Using Russia's AI Know-How Within BRICS

President Vladimir Putin has proposed initiating discussions on the use of Russian expertise in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) within the BRICS framework next year.

During his speech at the plenary session of the international conference AI Journey in Moscow, the Russian leader emphasized the potential for humanity to establish a set of universally acceptable rules governing the use of artificial intelligence."We need to consider how a person will feel around machines," he emphasized.The Russian leader stated that some Western search engines function in a biased manner, "cancelling" Russian culture.Drawing a parallel between the fields of AI and nuclear technologies, which are already governed by international rules, Putin expressed his hope for the establishment of similar regulations regarding the development and usage of artificial intelligence.The head of state highlighted that achieving this goal will involve utilizing artificial intelligence tools. He emphasized that the Russian authorities are committed to making Russia a highly favorable jurisdiction for the advancement of artificial intelligence.Putin noted that the Russian Federation, as the organizer of this initiative within BRICS, is capable of doing that and conveyed his assurance in support of his colleagues.

