International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240605/russia-plans-to-start-retraining-car-military-pilots-troops-this-year-1118774694.html
Russia Plans to Start Retraining CAR Military Pilots, Troops This Year
Russia Plans to Start Retraining CAR Military Pilots, Troops This Year
Sputnik International
Moscow intends to launch the professional retraining of the Central African Republic's (CAR) military pilots and ground personnel to operate aircraft this year, Russian Ambassador to Bangui Alexander Bikantov has told Sputnik.
2024-06-05T12:30+0000
2024-06-05T12:30+0000
world
russia
central african republic
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/05/1118784129_0:151:3103:1896_1920x0_80_0_0_8d7b1adfc2b381c7b3190f7960d55be2.jpg
"This year, Russia intends to start professional retraining of Central African pilots and ground personnel to operate aircraft," the ambassador said. Speaking on the topic in general, Bikantov said that, "traditionally, the issues pertaining to military and technical cooperation are sensitive" and are handled by the Russian Defense Ministry. He also recalled that "such a new branch of troops as army aviation within the CAR Armed Forces is successfully operating in the CAR."Talks on Russian Military Base in Central African RepublicMoscow and Bangui continue talks on the establishment of a Russian military base in the Central African Republic (CAR) and the size of the Russian contingent, Russian Ambassador to Bangui Alexander Bikantov has told Sputnik."The negotiations are currently in an active phase. The dates of the contingent's arrival and its size have yet to be determined," the ambassador added.Russian Military Instructors in CARThere is no talk yet about increasing the number of Russian military instructors in the Central African Republic (CAR), Russian Ambassador to Bangui Alexander Bikantov told Sputnik.The Russian presence made it possible to protect the citizens of the CAR and stabilize the situation in the country in a historically short time, the ambassador said, adding that units of the CAR armed forces, trained under Russian leadership, demonstrate a high level of combat effectiveness.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240523/scramble-for-east-africa-whats-behind-the-us-charm-offensive-in-kenya-1118600532.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240523/kiss-of-death-security-pact-with-us-threatens-kenya-with-vassal-status-1118601330.html
russia
central african republic
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/05/1118784129_187:0:2916:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_fa5950ddd5cd040366d9d0bd6c9c7b80.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-car cooperation, russia military africa, russia africa, global south military, russian army africa
russia-car cooperation, russia military africa, russia africa, global south military, russian army africa

Russia Plans to Start Retraining CAR Military Pilots, Troops This Year

12:30 GMT 05.06.2024
© Sputnik / Kirill Zykov / Go to the mediabankOfficials from CAR, Guinea-Bissau look at Russian anti-tank guided missiles at Army-2023 Expo
Officials from CAR, Guinea-Bissau look at Russian anti-tank guided missiles at Army-2023 Expo - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.06.2024
© Sputnik / Kirill Zykov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow intends to launch the professional retraining of the Central African Republic's (CAR) military pilots and ground personnel to operate aircraft this year, Russian Ambassador to Bangui Alexander Bikantov has told Sputnik.
"This year, Russia intends to start professional retraining of Central African pilots and ground personnel to operate aircraft," the ambassador said.
Speaking on the topic in general, Bikantov said that, "traditionally, the issues pertaining to military and technical cooperation are sensitive" and are handled by the Russian Defense Ministry. He also recalled that "such a new branch of troops as army aviation within the CAR Armed Forces is successfully operating in the CAR."
US President Joe Biden greets Kenya’s President William Ruto upon his arrival at the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC on May 22, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.05.2024
Africa
Scramble for East Africa: What’s Behind the US Charm Offensive in Kenya?
23 May, 13:16 GMT

Talks on Russian Military Base in Central African Republic

Moscow and Bangui continue talks on the establishment of a Russian military base in the Central African Republic (CAR) and the size of the Russian contingent, Russian Ambassador to Bangui Alexander Bikantov has told Sputnik.

"The question of the establishment of a military base in the CAR is on the bilateral agenda," Bikantov said, adding that the discussions are underway between the defense ministries of the two countries.

"The negotiations are currently in an active phase. The dates of the contingent's arrival and its size have yet to be determined," the ambassador added.
US President Joe Biden (L) welcomes President William Ruto during an official arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 23, 2024. Ruto's visit is the first state visit to Washington by an African leader in more than 15 years. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.05.2024
Africa
‘Kiss of Death’ Security Pact With US Threatens Kenya With ‘Vassal’ Status
23 May, 15:17 GMT

Russian Military Instructors in CAR

There is no talk yet about increasing the number of Russian military instructors in the Central African Republic (CAR), Russian Ambassador to Bangui Alexander Bikantov told Sputnik.
The Russian presence made it possible to protect the citizens of the CAR and stabilize the situation in the country in a historically short time, the ambassador said, adding that units of the CAR armed forces, trained under Russian leadership, demonstrate a high level of combat effectiveness.
"However, there is no talk yet about increasing the number of Russian [military] instructors," Bikantov said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала