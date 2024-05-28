https://sputnikglobe.com/20240528/russian-forces-rescue-chadian-soldiers-from-militant-captivity-in-joint-operation-1118667644.html
Russian Forces Rescue Chadian Soldiers From Militant Captivity in Joint Operation
Russian Forces Rescue Chadian Soldiers From Militant Captivity in Joint Operation
Sputnik International
The Chadian Defense Minister thanked Russia for its role, emphasizing its reliability as an African partner unlike France, the UK, and the US, which he claimed solely sought to exploit African nations.
2024-05-28T17:00+0000
2024-05-28T17:00+0000
2024-05-28T17:08+0000
chad
russia
central africa
military
joint operation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1c/1118668407_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_607c648cded1ed13cfd0a955f580ddd8.jpg
Russian soldiers successfully liberated 21 Chadian soldiers who had been held captive by illegal armed groups for nine months in a joint operation with colleagues from the Republic of Chad, the Russian Defense Ministery said."In Central Africa, Russian military personnel conducted a joint operation with colleagues of the Republic of Chad to liberate Chadian soldiers from captivity of militants of illegal armed groups," the statement said.The soldiers had been captured by Islamic militants during a mine-clearing operation at an airport in the Tibesti region. They were held in inhumane conditions and tortured while held at the camp.Following the rescue operation, all of the prisoners were first brought to a temporary base where they received medical care from Russian medics and underwent surgery to remove shrapnel. Subsequently, under the supervision and escort of Russian soldiers, the liberated soldiers were evacuated back to their homeland.Chad's defense minister expressed gratitude to Russia for its role in the operation, highlighting Russia's reliability as a partner to African states unlike France, the United Kingdom, and the United States, which, according to him, only sought to benefit from African nations.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240314/macrons-anti-russia-war-rhetoric-spawned-by-anger-over-losing-french-clout-in-africa-1117317372.html
chad
russia
central africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1c/1118668407_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_97ac67b5635b5d79f6786febedf14b05.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia africa cooparation, russia africa ties, russia and african nations, russia chad relations, russian military operations in africa, africa turns to russia, africa turning away from west, africa turning away from france, africa turning away from us, africa turning away from uk
russia africa cooparation, russia africa ties, russia and african nations, russia chad relations, russian military operations in africa, africa turns to russia, africa turning away from west, africa turning away from france, africa turning away from us, africa turning away from uk
Russian Forces Rescue Chadian Soldiers From Militant Captivity in Joint Operation
17:00 GMT 28.05.2024 (Updated: 17:08 GMT 28.05.2024)
The Chadian Defense Minister thanked Russia for its role, emphasizing its reliability as an African partner unlike France, the UK, and the US, which he claimed solely sought to exploit African nations.
Russian soldiers successfully liberated 21 Chadian soldiers
who had been held captive by illegal armed groups for nine months in a joint operation with colleagues from the Republic of Chad
, the Russian Defense Ministery said.
"In Central Africa, Russian military personnel conducted a joint operation with colleagues of the Republic of Chad to liberate Chadian soldiers from captivity of militants of illegal armed groups," the statement said.
The soldiers had been captured by Islamic militants
during a mine-clearing operation at an airport in the Tibesti region. They were held in inhumane conditions and tortured
while held at the camp.
Following the rescue operation
, all of the prisoners were first brought to a temporary base where they received medical care from Russian medics and underwent surgery to remove shrapnel. Subsequently, under the supervision and escort of Russian soldiers, the liberated soldiers were evacuated back to their homeland.
Chad's defense minister expressed gratitude to Russia for its role in the operation, highlighting Russia's reliability as a partner to African states unlike
France, the United Kingdom, and the United States, which, according to him, only sought to benefit from African nations
.
In January 2024, official meetings were held in Moscow between the presidents of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Chad, as well as the heads of their respective defense ministries, aimed at enhancing interdepartmental cooperation between the two countries.