Founder and Executive Chair of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Klaus Schwab, has admitted during a phone call with Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus, that Ukraine may be behind the explosions at the Nord Stream pipelines

Vovan and Lexus posed as French economist and social scientist Jacques Attali, when they called Schwab. The recording of the conversation was published on the duo's Telegram channel on Wednesday. There is no proof of the assumption that Ukraine was behind the Nord Stream 2 explosions, but it could be a viable explanation, Schwab said, adding that in this scenario Ukraine, not trusting Germany, wanted to stage a situation where the latter would be physically independent of the supply of Russian gas. Ukraine's accession to the European Union and NATO is obviously impossible at the moment, but it is necessary to maintain the prospect, the WEF founder said, when asked about Ukraine's accession to the blocs. He also said adherence of the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to democratic values should be a condition for arms transfers to the country, even if the EU would need to pressure him for it. The pranksters admitted that they have the strong impression that Schwab does not think highly of Zelensky’s cognitive abilities and urges the West to use the accession prospect as a carrot for the Kiev regime.Schwab also mentioned that back in 2019, Russian President Vladimir Putin told him that Russia was not part of Europe as it had its own, separate identity, soul and history. The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were hit by explosions in September 2022. Russia considers the explosions of the two pipelines an act of international terrorism. There are no official results of the investigation yet, but Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report in February 2023, alleging that the explosions had been organized by the United States with the support of Norway. Washington has denied any involvement in the incident.

