New Nord Stream Spin Pushed as US 'Acutely Aware' Ukraine Can't Win - CIA Vet

New Nord Stream Spin Pushed as US 'Acutely Aware' Ukraine Can't Win - CIA Vet

“Washington and some Europeans are aware that the war against Russia cannot be won by Ukraine even with more open support from NATO,” Philip Giraldi told Sputnik, commenting Washington Post’s new spin on Nord Stream story.

“Washington and some Europeans are becoming acutely aware that the war against Russia cannot be won by Ukraine even with more open support from NATO,” Philip Giraldi, former military intelligence and CIA operations officer with experience in Europe and the Middle East, told Sputnik.This explains the timing of The Washington Post’s new spin on a Ukrainian colonel’s alleged role in the Nord Stream sabotage, the pundit suggested.A Ukrainian colonel by the name of Roman Chervinsky allegedly played a key "coordinating" role in the attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines last year, The Washington Post reported on Saturday, citing Ukrainian and European officials, as well as other people familiar with details of the operation. According to the outlet, Chervinsky, currently on trial in Kiev over alleged abuse of power, is a senior Ukrainian military officer with close ties to the country's intelligence. The outlet added that Chervinsky did not act alone, and, furthermore, had received orders from some senior officials. The latter, in turn, reported to Ukraine's top general, Valery Zaluzhny, the newspaper wrote, citing people familiar with how the attack was carried out.As for Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, he purportedly had no knowledge of the attack plans. It should be noted that in an article published earlier this year, sources cited by WaPo stated that Zaluzhny denied any connection to the Nord Stream pipeline blastsWeighing in on the The WaPo story, Russia claimed the US and NATO were trying to find a scapegoat for the Nord Stream sabotage. “This is an attempt, several moves ahead, to dismiss any trace of culpability for this terrorist act. Of course, Ukrainian services, obviously intelligence, were involved... But it would have been impossible to pull this [attack] off without American and NATO forces’ involvement,” said Russia’s State Duma lawmaker Alexey Chepa.Accusations leveled against the disgraced senior Ukrainian officer in The Washington Post report published over the weekend come against the backdrop of the Kiev regime's botched counteroffensive. Adding further backdrop to the story is the recent spat between Zaluzhny and President Volodymyr Zelensky over the commander’s comments earlier. Zaluzhny drew flak for saying that Ukraine’s counteroffensive had reached a “stalemate.”Furthermore, the violent new spiral of the Palestine-Israel conflict has taken attention from Ukraine's floundering attempts to impress patrons in the West.

