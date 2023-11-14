https://sputnikglobe.com/20231114/new-nord-stream-spin-pushed-as-us-acutely-aware-ukraine-cant-win---cia-vet-1114951136.html
New Nord Stream Spin Pushed as US 'Acutely Aware' Ukraine Can't Win - CIA Vet
“Washington and some Europeans are aware that the war against Russia cannot be won by Ukraine even with more open support from NATO,” Philip Giraldi told Sputnik, commenting Washington Post’s new spin on Nord Stream story.
analysis
nord stream
nord stream pipeline
philip giraldi
valery zaluzhny
volodymyr zelensky
palestine
“Washington and some Europeans are becoming acutely aware that the war against Russia cannot be won by Ukraine even with more open support from NATO,” Philip Giraldi, former military intelligence and CIA operations officer with experience in Europe and the Middle East, told Sputnik.This explains the timing of The Washington Post’s new spin on a Ukrainian colonel’s alleged role in the Nord Stream sabotage, the pundit suggested.A Ukrainian colonel by the name of Roman Chervinsky allegedly played a key "coordinating" role in the attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines last year, The Washington Post reported on Saturday, citing Ukrainian and European officials, as well as other people familiar with details of the operation. According to the outlet, Chervinsky, currently on trial in Kiev over alleged abuse of power, is a senior Ukrainian military officer with close ties to the country's intelligence. The outlet added that Chervinsky did not act alone, and, furthermore, had received orders from some senior officials. The latter, in turn, reported to Ukraine's top general, Valery Zaluzhny, the newspaper wrote, citing people familiar with how the attack was carried out.As for Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, he purportedly had no knowledge of the attack plans. It should be noted that in an article published earlier this year, sources cited by WaPo stated that Zaluzhny denied any connection to the Nord Stream pipeline blastsWeighing in on the The WaPo story, Russia claimed the US and NATO were trying to find a scapegoat for the Nord Stream sabotage. “This is an attempt, several moves ahead, to dismiss any trace of culpability for this terrorist act. Of course, Ukrainian services, obviously intelligence, were involved... But it would have been impossible to pull this [attack] off without American and NATO forces’ involvement,” said Russia’s State Duma lawmaker Alexey Chepa.Accusations leveled against the disgraced senior Ukrainian officer in The Washington Post report published over the weekend come against the backdrop of the Kiev regime's botched counteroffensive. Adding further backdrop to the story is the recent spat between Zaluzhny and President Volodymyr Zelensky over the commander’s comments earlier. Zaluzhny drew flak for saying that Ukraine’s counteroffensive had reached a “stalemate.”Furthermore, the violent new spiral of the Palestine-Israel conflict has taken attention from Ukraine's floundering attempts to impress patrons in the West.
Russia earlier suggested that the United States and NATO were trying to dodge any responsibility for the Nord Stream sabotage by accusing Ukrainian Colonel Roman Chervinsky of “coordinating” the attack on the pipelines.
“Washington and some Europeans are becoming acutely aware that the war against Russia cannot be won by Ukraine even with more open support from NATO,” Philip Giraldi, former military intelligence and CIA operations officer with experience in Europe and the Middle East, told Sputnik.
This explains the timing of The Washington Post
’s new spin
on a Ukrainian colonel’s alleged role in the Nord Stream sabotage
, the pundit suggested.
“The counteroffensive has been a bloody failure and the White House is shifting its resources and backing to Israel, which is much more important to policy makers in Washington,” Giraldi stressed.
A Ukrainian colonel by the name of Roman Chervinsky allegedly played a key "coordinating
" role in the attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines
last year, The Washington Post reported
on Saturday, citing Ukrainian and European officials, as well as other people familiar with details of the operation. According to the outlet, Chervinsky, currently on trial in Kiev over alleged abuse of power, is a senior Ukrainian military officer with close ties to the country's intelligence. The outlet added that Chervinsky did not act alone, and, furthermore, had received orders from some senior officials. The latter, in turn, reported to Ukraine's top general, Valery Zaluzhny
, the newspaper wrote, citing people familiar with how the attack was carried out.
As for Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky
, he purportedly had no knowledge of the attack plans. It should be noted that in an article published earlier this year, sources cited by WaPo stated that Zaluzhny denied any connection to the Nord Stream pipeline blasts
The Nord Stream pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were hit by explosions on September 26, 2022. Denmark, Germany, and Sweden left Russia out of their investigations into the attack, prompting Moscow to launch its own probe with charges of international terrorism. In the absence of any official results so far, Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report in February 2023 alleging that the blasts were organized by the US with Norway's support. Washington has denied any involvement.
Weighing in on the The WaPo story, Russia claimed the US and NATO were trying to find a scapegoat for the Nord Stream sabotage
. “This is an attempt, several moves ahead, to dismiss any trace of culpability for this terrorist act. Of course, Ukrainian services, obviously intelligence, were involved... But it would have been impossible to pull this [attack] off without American and NATO forces’ involvement
,” said Russia’s State Duma lawmaker Alexey Chepa.
Accusations leveled against the disgraced senior Ukrainian officer in The Washington Post
report published over the weekend come against the backdrop of the Kiev regime's botched counteroffensive
. Adding further backdrop to the story is the recent spat
between Zaluzhny and President Volodymyr Zelensky over the commander’s comments earlier. Zaluzhny drew flak for saying that Ukraine’s counteroffensive had reached a “stalemate.
”
Furthermore, the violent new spiral of the Palestine-Israel conflict
has taken attention from Ukraine's floundering attempts to impress patrons in the West.
“Zelensky's September visit to the United States was a failure, with promises of continuing support, but little in the way of actual money or weapons being provided. The $60 billion for Ukrainian aid for the next year is right now bogged down in Congress, demonstrating how even the hawks in the federal government are growing less enthusiastic about prospects for any real gain against Russia. All of this, of course, should have been understood very clearly even before the war began,” Philip Giraldi stated.