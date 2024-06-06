https://sputnikglobe.com/20240606/asean-states-will-not-support-us-plans-to-deploy-missiles-in-region---official-1118810652.html
ASEAN States Will Not Support US Plans to Deploy Missiles in Region - Official
Member states of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) are unlikely to positively assess the plans of the United States to deploy shorter- and intermediate-range missiles in the region
JAKARTA (Sputnik) - Member states of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) are unlikely to positively assess the plans of the United States to deploy shorter- and intermediate-range missiles in the region, Indonesian Ambassador to Russia Jose Tavares has told Sputnik.
In April, a spokesperson for the US Army Pacific told Sputnik that the US was on track to deploy a new medium-range missile system in the Asia-Pacific region by the end of 2024.
"I don’t think anyone in our region would appreciate if other countries deployed armament in our region," the ambassador said, speaking about ASEAN's reaction to the US Plans to deploy such missiles in the region.
He added that Indonesia has always been advocating peace and stability in the region and hopes that major powers also adhere to these principles.
Jakarta hopes that Southeast Asia will be a region of cooperation
and common good and not a center of an arms race, the ambassador said.
He added that the Southeast Asian Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone has yet to be ratified by the nuclear-weapon states while expressing hope that it will happen soon.