International
LIVE: Top Journos, Experts Discuss Role of BRICS in Multipolar World Order
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240606/at-least-30-killed-in-israels-airstrike-on-refugee-camp-in-gaza-strip---reports-1118800862.html
At Least 30 Killed in Israel's Airstrike on Refugee Camp in Gaza Strip - Reports
At Least 30 Killed in Israel's Airstrike on Refugee Camp in Gaza Strip - Reports
Sputnik International
At least 30 people, most of them women and children, have been killed in an Israeli airstrike on a school in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, media reported on Thursday.
2024-06-06T06:13+0000
2024-06-06T06:13+0000
world
israeli-palestinian conflict
palestine-israel conflict
gaza violence
gaza strip
israel defense forces (idf)
palestine
middle east
hamas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/12/1117988679_0:115:3070:1842_1920x0_80_0_0_2887b2e4097868c3cecca0e84fea8ed1.jpg
Displaced Palestinians were sheltering in a school that came under attack, China's Xinhua news agency reported, citing health sources. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had targeted a camp run by Palestinian movement Hamas inside a United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) school in central Gaza. On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 36,500 people have been killed so far by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240511/the-zionist-project-doomed-itself-by-rejecting-peace-advocates-1118381341.html
gaza strip
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/12/1117988679_209:0:2940:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_de2c2434c956487ba526a3cc4d164162.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel army, gaza strip crisis, palestine-israel conflict, gaza war, israel-palestine conglict, gaza genocide, gaza violence
israel army, gaza strip crisis, palestine-israel conflict, gaza war, israel-palestine conglict, gaza genocide, gaza violence

At Least 30 Killed in Israel's Airstrike on Refugee Camp in Gaza Strip - Reports

06:13 GMT 06.06.2024
© AP Photo / Tsafrir AbayovAn Israeli F-16 pilot pose for a photo during the bi-annual multi-national aerial exercise known as the Blue Flag, at Ovda airbase near Eilat, southern Israel, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021
An Israeli F-16 pilot pose for a photo during the bi-annual multi-national aerial exercise known as the Blue Flag, at Ovda airbase near Eilat, southern Israel, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.06.2024
© AP Photo / Tsafrir Abayov
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 30 people, most of them women and children, have been killed in an Israeli airstrike on a school in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, media reported on Thursday.
Displaced Palestinians were sheltering in a school that came under attack, China's Xinhua news agency reported, citing health sources.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had targeted a camp run by Palestinian movement Hamas inside a United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) school in central Gaza.
On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 36,500 people have been killed so far by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and US President Joe Biden on October 18, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.05.2024
Analysis
The Zionist Project Doomed Itself by Rejecting Peace Advocates
11 May, 00:39 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала