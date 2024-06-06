Hungarian FM Says West Could Not Prohibit Him From Participating in SPIEF 2024

International
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday that the West could not prohibit him from participating in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
Szijjarto added that he would like to invite his European colleagues to the SPIEF in Russia, but they need courage for this.He added that cooperation with Russia in energy field must continue, as Hungary cannot be energy self-sufficient without Moscow and "this is a question of math, not politics".Peace Negotiations on UkrainePeace negotiations on Ukraine should begin now, as if the conflict continues, this is fraught with escalation, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday."Our position is that peace must be achieved as soon as possible. Peace negotiations must begin and a ceasefire must occur immediately," Szijjarto told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), adding that the risk of escalation will increase every day if the conflict continues.
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday that the West could not prohibit him from participating in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
Szijjarto added that he would like to invite his European colleagues to the SPIEF in Russia, but they need courage for this.
"You know, I am not the kind of person to whom it makes sense to tell what can and cannot be done. We made the sovereign decision of our government where to take part and where not to take part. I believe that diplomacy is talking not only with those with whom you agree on everything. Diplomacy is about talking to everyone," Szijjarto told reporters on the sidelines of the SPIEF.
He added that cooperation with Russia in energy field must continue, as Hungary cannot be energy self-sufficient without Moscow and "this is a question of math, not politics".
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives for a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.05.2024
Analysis
Hungary’s Bid to ‘Redefine’ NATO Status Signals Refusal to March Lockstep Into War With Russia
25 May, 18:41 GMT

Peace Negotiations on Ukraine

Peace negotiations on Ukraine should begin now, as if the conflict continues, this is fraught with escalation, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday.
"Our position is that peace must be achieved as soon as possible. Peace negotiations must begin and a ceasefire must occur immediately," Szijjarto told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), adding that the risk of escalation will increase every day if the conflict continues.
