Hungarian FM Says West Could Not Prohibit Him From Participating in SPIEF 2024

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday that the West could not prohibit him from participating in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Szijjarto added that he would like to invite his European colleagues to the SPIEF in Russia, but they need courage for this.He added that cooperation with Russia in energy field must continue, as Hungary cannot be energy self-sufficient without Moscow and "this is a question of math, not politics".Peace Negotiations on UkrainePeace negotiations on Ukraine should begin now, as if the conflict continues, this is fraught with escalation, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday."Our position is that peace must be achieved as soon as possible. Peace negotiations must begin and a ceasefire must occur immediately," Szijjarto told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), adding that the risk of escalation will increase every day if the conflict continues.

