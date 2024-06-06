Hungary Rejects All Steps Threatening Stability of Energy Supplies From Russia

"We have never received any offer from anyone who would deliver the same volume of gas or oil, according to the same schedule, on the same level of reliability and on the same price. And as long as there is no such an offer, no one has the moral right to put pressure on us ... to cut relationship, and then change to other sources," Szijjarto said, adding that without Russian energy resources, it is currently completely impossible to ensure the security of energy supplies to Hungary.