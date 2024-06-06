International
LIVE: Top Journos, Experts Discuss Role of BRICS in Multipolar World Order
Hungary Rejects All Steps Threatening Stability of Energy Supplies From Russia
Budapest rejects all decisions that could threaten the stability of energy supplies from Russia, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday.
The issue of energy supply has become hostage of political and ideological debates, the minister said at the session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), adding that regardless of all the pressure on Budapest over the last two and a half years, Hungary still considers the issue as a practical one.
07:55 GMT 06.06.2024
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Budapest rejects all decisions that could threaten the stability of energy supplies from Russia, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday.
The issue of energy supply has become hostage of political and ideological debates, the minister said at the session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), adding that regardless of all the pressure on Budapest over the last two and a half years, Hungary still considers the issue as a practical one.
"We have never received any offer from anyone who would deliver the same volume of gas or oil, according to the same schedule, on the same level of reliability and on the same price. And as long as there is no such an offer, no one has the moral right to put pressure on us ... to cut relationship, and then change to other sources," Szijjarto said, adding that without Russian energy resources, it is currently completely impossible to ensure the security of energy supplies to Hungary.
