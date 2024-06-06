International
LIVE: Philosophers, Sociologists, Media Figures Convene to Focus on BRICS Culture at SPIEF
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240606/national-currencies-share-in-payments-for-russian-energy-exports-nearly-70---official-1118806497.html
National Currencies Share in Payments for Russian Energy Exports Nearly 70% - Official
National Currencies Share in Payments for Russian Energy Exports Nearly 70% - Official
Sputnik International
The share of national currencies in payments for the export of Russian energy resources is now approximately 70%
2024-06-06T09:50+0000
2024-06-06T09:50+0000
economy
russian economy under sanctions
energy
exports
spief
spief 2024
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0b/1113289226_0:74:3072:1802_1920x0_80_0_0_92908c90d580c278d6ab6251798ad194.jpg
The 27th annual St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) started on Wednesday. With over 17,000 participants from 130 countries, this year's seminal business event looks to provide a fruitful platform for guests from around the world to network and share their expertise aimed at comprehensive sustainable development.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240517/russia-and-china-wont-let-wests-blackmail-block-business-ties--expert-1118489387.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0b/1113289226_120:0:2851:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fdd9bf63113c1798465a4e41b98108fe.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian energy, russian energy exports, russian economy undersanction, settlement in national currencies, spief novak
russian energy, russian energy exports, russian economy undersanction, settlement in national currencies, spief novak

National Currencies Share in Payments for Russian Energy Exports Nearly 70% - Official

09:50 GMT 06.06.2024
© Sputnik / Alexander DemianchukChinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 10 ruble coins
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 10 ruble coins - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.06.2024
© Sputnik / Alexander Demianchuk
Subscribe
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - The share of national currencies in payments for the export of Russian energy resources is now approximately 70%, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

"The share of national currencies has increased. Today, 70% of energy resources are provided by payment in national currencies — both Russian and our partners," Novak said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.05.2024
Analysis
Russia and China Won't Let West's 'Blackmail' Block Business Ties — Expert
17 May, 12:59 GMT
The 27th annual St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) started on Wednesday. With over 17,000 participants from 130 countries, this year's seminal business event looks to provide a fruitful platform for guests from around the world to network and share their expertise aimed at comprehensive sustainable development.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала