National Currencies Share in Payments for Russian Energy Exports Nearly 70% - Official

The share of national currencies in payments for the export of Russian energy resources is now approximately 70%

2024-06-06T09:50+0000

economy

russian economy under sanctions

energy

exports

spief

spief 2024

The 27th annual St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) started on Wednesday. With over 17,000 participants from 130 countries, this year's seminal business event looks to provide a fruitful platform for guests from around the world to network and share their expertise aimed at comprehensive sustainable development.

2024

russian energy, russian energy exports, russian economy undersanction, settlement in national currencies, spief novak