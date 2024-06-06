https://sputnikglobe.com/20240606/national-currencies-share-in-payments-for-russian-energy-exports-nearly-70---official-1118806497.html
National Currencies Share in Payments for Russian Energy Exports Nearly 70% - Official
The share of national currencies in payments for the export of Russian energy resources is now approximately 70%
The 27th annual St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) started on Wednesday. With over 17,000 participants from 130 countries, this year's seminal business event looks to provide a fruitful platform for guests from around the world to network and share their expertise aimed at comprehensive sustainable development.
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - The share of national currencies in payments for the export of Russian energy resources is now approximately 70%, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.
"The share of national currencies has increased. Today, 70% of energy resources are provided by payment in national currencies — both Russian and our partners," Novak said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
The 27th annual St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) started on Wednesday. With over 17,000 participants from 130 countries, this year's seminal business event looks to provide a fruitful platform for guests from around the world to network and share their expertise aimed at comprehensive sustainable development.