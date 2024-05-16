https://sputnikglobe.com/20240516/russian-chinese-partnership-constantly-improving-diversifying-due-to-new-areas---putin-1118473086.html
The Russian-Chinese partnership is constantly improving and diversifying due to the new areas of cooperation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"What is especially important, the Russian-Chinese partnership is constantly developing, improving, diversifying due to the new formats and spheres, its legal basis is expanding," Putin said, addressing the concert dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Russian-Chinese diplomatic relations. The strategic development course of the bilateral relations meets the interests of the both nations, Putin said, adding that these relations are built on the basis of good neighborliness, equality and support. Russia and China voiced their mutual support for a multilateral, transparent global Internet governance system with the need to ensure security of national segments, in the joint statement following the talks.Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that his negotiations with Chinese President Xi Jinping were intense and meaningful.Putin added that the joint statement following talks with Xi set long-term guidelines for the development of ties.The next meeting of the heads of government of Russia and China will be held in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday."The mechanism of regular meetings between the heads of government of Russia and China has proven its effectiveness in practice, including in the implementation of the entire array of agreements reached at the highest level. The next negotiations at the level of prime ministers should take place in Moscow, here. We are waiting for you [Chinese Premier Li Qiang] in Russia," Putin said at a meeting with Li.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Russian-Chinese partnership is constantly improving and diversifying due to the new areas of cooperation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
“What is especially important, the Russian-Chinese partnership is constantly developing, improving, diversifying due to the new formats and spheres, its legal basis is expanding,” Putin said, addressing the concert dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Russian-Chinese diplomatic relations.
The strategic development course of the bilateral relations meets the interests of the both nations, Putin said, adding that these relations are built on the basis of good neighborliness, equality and support.
“Both countries conduct independent foreign policy. We work in solidarity on forming a more just and democratic multipolar world order which should rely on the central role of the United Nations and its Security Council, international law and the cultural and civilizational diversity, a verified balance of interests of all participants of the world community,” Putin said following the negotiations with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in Beijing.
Russia and China
voiced their mutual support for a multilateral, transparent global Internet governance system with the need to ensure security of national segments, in the joint statement following the talks.
Vladimir Putin
said on Thursday that his negotiations with Chinese President Xi Jinping were intense and meaningful.
"For my part, I am also very pleased to meet with you [Chinese Premier Li Qiang] and discuss current issues of bilateral cooperation in continuation of our today’s exceptionally intense and meaningful negotiations with President Xi Jinping," Putin said at a meeting with Li.
Putin added that the joint statement following talks with Xi set long-term guidelines for the development of ties.
The next meeting of the heads of government of Russia and China will be held in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"The mechanism of regular meetings between the heads of government of Russia and China has proven its effectiveness in practice, including in the implementation of the entire array of agreements reached at the highest level. The next negotiations at the level of prime ministers should take place in Moscow, here. We are waiting for you [Chinese Premier Li Qiang] in Russia," Putin said at a meeting with Li.