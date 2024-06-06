Russia, China Voted Against IAEA's Resolution on Iran
© AP Photo / Mehdi GhasemiIn this file photo released on Nov. 30, 2009 by the semi-official Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA), the reactor building of Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant is seen, just outside the port city of Bushehr 750 miles (1245 kilometers) south of the capital Tehran, Iran
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and China voted against the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) resolution condemning Iran’s alleged “nuclear escalation,” its adoption could significantly complicate cooperation between the organization and Tehran, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said.
Earlier, Ulyanov said the IAEA's Board of Governors adopted a resolution condemning Iran's alleged nuclear escalation. He said 20 votes were cast in favor, 2 against with 12 abstentions.
"#Russia and #China voted against anti-Iranian resolution in the #IAEA Board of Governors, because its adoption can significantly complicate cooperation between the IAEA Secretariat and #Tehran. For a similar reason 12 states from “the Global South” abstained," Ulyanov wrote on X.