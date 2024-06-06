International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240606/russia-china-voted-against-iaeas-resolution-on-iran-1118810330.html
Russia, China Voted Against IAEA's Resolution on Iran
Russia, China Voted Against IAEA's Resolution on Iran
Sputnik International
Russia and China voted against the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) resolution condemning Iran’s alleged “nuclear escalation
2024-06-06T12:37+0000
2024-06-06T12:37+0000
world
russia
china
international atomic energy agency (iaea)
iran
tehran
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/19/1117550618_0:316:3077:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_e8b6d2e7b87fcf49af57abf99e770dd6.jpg
Earlier, Ulyanov said the IAEA's Board of Governors adopted a resolution condemning Iran's alleged nuclear escalation. He said 20 votes were cast in favor, 2 against with 12 abstentions.
russia
china
iran
tehran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/19/1117550618_304:0:3033:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_4bb4faef7740d2d29f27827798527cb4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia china iran, iran nuclear, iran jcpoa, iae resolution iran, iran nuclear escalation
russia china iran, iran nuclear, iran jcpoa, iae resolution iran, iran nuclear escalation

Russia, China Voted Against IAEA's Resolution on Iran

12:37 GMT 06.06.2024
© AP Photo / Mehdi GhasemiIn this file photo released on Nov. 30, 2009 by the semi-official Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA), the reactor building of Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant is seen, just outside the port city of Bushehr 750 miles (1245 kilometers) south of the capital Tehran, Iran
In this file photo released on Nov. 30, 2009 by the semi-official Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA), the reactor building of Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant is seen, just outside the port city of Bushehr 750 miles (1245 kilometers) south of the capital Tehran, Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.06.2024
© AP Photo / Mehdi Ghasemi
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and China voted against the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) resolution condemning Iran’s alleged “nuclear escalation,” its adoption could significantly complicate cooperation between the organization and Tehran, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said.
Earlier, Ulyanov said the IAEA's Board of Governors adopted a resolution condemning Iran's alleged nuclear escalation. He said 20 votes were cast in favor, 2 against with 12 abstentions.

"#Russia and #China voted against anti-Iranian resolution in the #IAEA Board of Governors, because its adoption can significantly complicate cooperation between the IAEA Secretariat and #Tehran. For a similar reason 12 states from “the Global South” abstained," Ulyanov wrote on X.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала