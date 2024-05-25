Russia's Lavrov, Iran's Kani Reaffirm Commitment to Strategic Partnership - Moscow

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240525/russias-lavrov-irans-kani-reaffirm-commitment-to-strategic-partnership---moscow-1118633875.html
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has discussed bilateral cooperation, implementation of joint projects and agreements between Moscow and Tehran in a telephone conversation with Iran's acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani, and the sides reaffirmed their commitment to the strategic partnership, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
"The sides reaffirmed their firm commitment to the unconditional continuation of the course chosen by the leaders of the two countries to form a strategic partnership between Russia and Iran and their readiness to implement all existing agreements and projects in various areas," the ministry said in a statement. Lavrov also expressed his condolences to Kani over the deaths of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a helicopter crash, the ministry added. The Iranian official expressed gratitude to the Russian leadership for its attention and support, as well as sincere sympathy and compassion for the Iranian people who have gone through this difficult ordeal.Ali Bagheri Kani said on Saturday he had held a phone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for the first time since the death of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a plane crash, and that the two top diplomats discussed cooperation between Tehran and Moscow.The sides discussed bilateral and multilateral programs, Kani said, adding that regional and international cooperation between Russia and Iran was deepening.Last week, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi went to Azerbaijan to participate in the opening ceremony of the Giz Galasi dam and the commissioning of the Khudafarin dam on the joint border. Raisi's helicopter crash-landed on its way back to Iran, leaving the president and his delegation, which included Amirabdollahian, dead. Preliminary findings of an official Iranian probe suggest the helicopter caught fire after colliding with a hilltop amid think fog.
Russia's Lavrov, Iran's Kani Reaffirm Commitment to Strategic Partnership - Moscow
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has discussed bilateral cooperation, implementation of joint projects and agreements between Moscow and Tehran in a telephone conversation with Iran's acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
"The sides reaffirmed their firm commitment to the unconditional continuation of the course chosen by the leaders of the two countries to form a strategic partnership between Russia and Iran and their readiness to implement all existing agreements and projects in various areas," the ministry said in a statement.
Lavrov also expressed his condolences to Kani over the deaths of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a helicopter crash, the ministry added.
The Iranian official expressed gratitude to the Russian leadership for its attention and support, as well as sincere sympathy and compassion for the Iranian people who have gone through this difficult ordeal.
Ali Bagheri Kani said on Saturday he had held a phone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for the first time since the death of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a plane crash, and that the two top diplomats discussed cooperation between Tehran and Moscow.
"As diplomatic meetings and contacts continued, I received a phone call from my Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov," Kani said on X.
The sides discussed bilateral and multilateral programs, Kani said, adding that regional and international cooperation between Russia and Iran was deepening.
Last week, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi went to Azerbaijan to participate in the opening ceremony of the Giz Galasi dam and the commissioning of the Khudafarin dam on the joint border. Raisi's helicopter crash-landed
on its way back to Iran, leaving the president and his delegation, which included Amirabdollahian, dead. Preliminary findings of an official Iranian probe suggest the helicopter caught fire after colliding with a hilltop amid think fog.