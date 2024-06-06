International
Salvadoran Vice President Takes Part in Russia's SPIEF
Salvadoran Vice President Felix Ulloa is taking part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the country’s embassy in Russia confirmed to Sputnik on Thursday.
On Tuesday, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said a high-level Salvadoran delegation, including Ulloa, had been invited to the forum. Politicians from more than 45 countries will attend SPIEF this year, Ushakov also said, adding that vice presidents, deputy prime ministers, ministers, governors, senators from Azerbaijan, Algeria, Belarus, Burkina Faso, Hungary, Venezuela, Vietnam, China, the United Arab Emirates and many other countries had also confirmed their participation. The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 27th edition of SPIEF from June 5-8. Last year, the forum drew 17,000 participants from 130 countries and saw the signing of more than 900 agreements.
06:22 GMT 06.06.2024
© AFP 2023 / OSCAR RIVERASalvadoran Vice President Felix Ulloa and his wife
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Salvadoran Vice President Felix Ulloa is taking part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the country’s embassy in Russia confirmed to Sputnik on Thursday.
On Tuesday, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said a high-level Salvadoran delegation, including Ulloa, had been invited to the forum.
"The republic’s Vice President Mr. Felix Ulloa is taking part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum," the embassy told Sputnik.
SPIEF-2024. Forum participants at the ExpoForum Congress and Exhibition Centre. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.06.2024
Russia
First Day of SPIEF-2024 Attracts as Many Participants as All Forum Days in 2019 - Official
00:31 GMT
Politicians from more than 45 countries will attend SPIEF this year, Ushakov also said, adding that vice presidents, deputy prime ministers, ministers, governors, senators from Azerbaijan, Algeria, Belarus, Burkina Faso, Hungary, Venezuela, Vietnam, China, the United Arab Emirates and many other countries had also confirmed their participation.
The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 27th edition of SPIEF from June 5-8. Last year, the forum drew 17,000 participants from 130 countries and saw the signing of more than 900 agreements.
