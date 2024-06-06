https://sputnikglobe.com/20240606/salvadoran-vice-president-takes-part-in-russias-spief-1118801251.html

Salvadoran Vice President Takes Part in Russia's SPIEF

Salvadoran Vice President Felix Ulloa is taking part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the country’s embassy in Russia confirmed to Sputnik on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said a high-level Salvadoran delegation, including Ulloa, had been invited to the forum. Politicians from more than 45 countries will attend SPIEF this year, Ushakov also said, adding that vice presidents, deputy prime ministers, ministers, governors, senators from Azerbaijan, Algeria, Belarus, Burkina Faso, Hungary, Venezuela, Vietnam, China, the United Arab Emirates and many other countries had also confirmed their participation. The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 27th edition of SPIEF from June 5-8. Last year, the forum drew 17,000 participants from 130 countries and saw the signing of more than 900 agreements.

