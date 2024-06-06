https://sputnikglobe.com/20240606/first-day-of-spief-2024-attracts-as-many-participants-as-all-forum-days-in-2019---official-1118797602.html

First Day of SPIEF-2024 Attracts as Many Participants as All Forum Days in 2019 - Official

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum has become a full-fledged mechanism of Russia's national development over the years it has been held; its significance is already indisputable, Anton Kobyakov, an adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin, told Sputnik.

2024-06-06T00:31+0000

2024-06-06T00:31+0000

2024-06-06T00:32+0000

The number of participants on the first day of this year's edition of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) was similar to the number of those who attended all four days of SPIEF-2019, Kobyakov highlighted. The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 27th edition of the SPIEF from June 5-8. Last year, the forum drew 17,000 participants from 130 countries and saw the signing of more than 900 agreements.

