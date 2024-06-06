https://sputnikglobe.com/20240606/first-day-of-spief-2024-attracts-as-many-participants-as-all-forum-days-in-2019---official-1118797602.html
First Day of SPIEF-2024 Attracts as Many Participants as All Forum Days in 2019 - Official
First Day of SPIEF-2024 Attracts as Many Participants as All Forum Days in 2019 - Official
Sputnik International
The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum has become a full-fledged mechanism of Russia's national development over the years it has been held; its significance is already indisputable, Anton Kobyakov, an adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin, told Sputnik.
2024-06-06T00:31+0000
2024-06-06T00:31+0000
2024-06-06T00:32+0000
spief
russia
st. petersburg international economic forum (spief) 2017
economic forum
russia
anton kobyakov
spief 2024
russian economy
russian economy under sanctions
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/06/1118797671_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5af8a31bd91bf2c79f7daacb8d76887d.jpg
The number of participants on the first day of this year's edition of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) was similar to the number of those who attended all four days of SPIEF-2019, Kobyakov highlighted. The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 27th edition of the SPIEF from June 5-8. Last year, the forum drew 17,000 participants from 130 countries and saw the signing of more than 900 agreements.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240605/umbrella-brand-made-in-russia-to-raise-awareness-abroad-of-manufacturers---export-center-1118789688.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/06/1118797671_244:0:2975:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f82b8b2e10e26ab6532f99b86d31578b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
spief, economic forum, international economic forum, st. petersburg, anton kobyakov, russia's forum, russia's development, russian economy
spief, economic forum, international economic forum, st. petersburg, anton kobyakov, russia's forum, russia's development, russian economy
First Day of SPIEF-2024 Attracts as Many Participants as All Forum Days in 2019 - Official
00:31 GMT 06.06.2024 (Updated: 00:32 GMT 06.06.2024)
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (Sputnik) - The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum has become a full-fledged mechanism of Russia's national development over the years it has been held; its significance is already indisputable, Anton Kobyakov, an adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin, told Sputnik.
The number of participants on the first day of this year's edition of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) was similar to the number of those who attended all four days of SPIEF-2019, Kobyakov highlighted.
"We have similar numbers for the first day of the St. Petersburg forum in 2024 as for the entire St. Petersburg forum — four days — in 2019. In terms of the number of participants, as many in one day as for the entire 2019 forum," Kobyakov said.
The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 27th edition of the SPIEF from June 5-8
. Last year, the forum drew 17,000 participants from 130 countries and saw the signing of more than 900 agreements.