https://sputnikglobe.com/20240606/support-of-brics-important-to-restore-venezuelas-energy-sector---vice-president-1118812519.html
Support of BRICS Important to Restore Venezuela's Energy Sector - Vice President
Support of BRICS Important to Restore Venezuela's Energy Sector - Vice President
Sputnik International
BRICS support is important for the restoration of Venezuela's energy sector, Venezuelan Vice President Jose Felix Rivas Alvarado told Sputnik on Thursday.
2024-06-06T13:37+0000
2024-06-06T13:37+0000
2024-06-06T13:37+0000
spief
spief 2024
st. petersburg international economic forum
world
venezuela
russia
brics
de-dollarization
dollar
ditching dollar
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/06/1118812358_0:0:3024:1700_1920x0_80_0_0_b93c1f2012104a7d4e2483e177db1f7b.jpg
"BRICS is important. BRICS support is important for the restoration of Venezuela, for financing the restoration of the energy sector, and the consolidation of payment systems. I believe this is the BRICS way," the vice president said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). Venezuela also hopes that will join BRICS as soon as possible, the official added.Venezuela and Russia have made great progress in creating alternative means of payment to the dollar, the vice president added.Venezuela is counting on working with Russia to consolidate the stabilization of economy and restore its growth, Alvarado also shared with Sputnik.One of the serious consequences of Western sanctions is that because of the hyperinflation and economic destruction they caused, the living conditions of Venezuelans suffered, but at the same time the sanctions boosted domestic production, the official said."At this stage, we need to consolidate this recovery and stabilization ... We need to diversify production, not depend only on one source of export — oil," he noted, adding that Venezuelan companies are cooperating with Russia in various areas.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240605/russia-discussing-dedollarization-in-trade-with-latin-american-states-1118777807.html
venezuela
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/06/1118812358_107:0:2838:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7aa62c0b98e6130439b7d3e056555e36.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
brics enlargement, brics expansion, ethiopia joins brics, ethiopia in bricks, ethiopia becomes brics member, what countries are in brics, new brics members, what's brics, what does brics do, st. petersburg international economic forum, spief 2024, spief 2024 program, spief 2024 topics, spief 2024 themes, spief 2024 discussions, spief 2024 guests, putin at the spief 2024, putin's address at the spief 2024
brics enlargement, brics expansion, ethiopia joins brics, ethiopia in bricks, ethiopia becomes brics member, what countries are in brics, new brics members, what's brics, what does brics do, st. petersburg international economic forum, spief 2024, spief 2024 program, spief 2024 topics, spief 2024 themes, spief 2024 discussions, spief 2024 guests, putin at the spief 2024, putin's address at the spief 2024
Support of BRICS Important to Restore Venezuela's Energy Sector - Vice President
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - BRICS support is important for the restoration of Venezuela's energy sector, Venezuelan Vice President Jose Felix Rivas Alvarado told Sputnik on Thursday.
"BRICS is important. BRICS support is important for the restoration of Venezuela, for financing the restoration of the energy sector, and the consolidation of payment systems. I believe this is the BRICS way
," the vice president said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF
).
Venezuela also hopes that will join BRICS
as soon as possible, the official added.
Venezuela and Russia have made great progress in creating alternative means of payment
to the dollar, the vice president added.
"[Russia and Venezuela] have made sufficient progress in two aspects — in building alternative mechanisms both in the field of financing and in the field of payments. The dollar still remains the dominant means, but the sanctions have led us to search for other forms of payments, for example, in national currencies, to search for other platforms that will replace existing international financial platforms and strengthen alternative financial architecture," he said.
Venezuela is counting on working with Russia to consolidate the stabilization of economy and restore its growth, Alvarado also shared with Sputnik.
One of the serious consequences of Western sanctions
is that because of the hyperinflation and economic destruction they caused, the living conditions of Venezuelans suffered, but at the same time the sanctions boosted domestic production, the official said.
"At this stage, we need to consolidate this recovery and stabilization ... We need to diversify production, not depend only on one source of export — oil," he noted, adding that Venezuelan companies are cooperating with Russia in various areas.