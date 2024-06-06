International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240606/us-conducts-second-minuteman-iii-icbm-test-in-a-week-1118809373.html
US Conducts Second Minuteman III ICBM Test in A Week
US Conducts Second Minuteman III ICBM Test in A Week
Sputnik International
The United States launched a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday, marking the second such test in a week, the Vandenberg Space Force Base said.
2024-06-06T12:08+0000
2024-06-06T12:08+0000
military
us
minuteman iii
us hegemony
nuclear weapons
nuclear warheads
nuclear tests
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/06/1118809443_0:640:1365:1408_1920x0_80_0_0_a8099a8f934e7261938448b40caedcdf.jpg
Minuteman III is a US Cold War-era intercontinental ballistic missile deployed in the 1970s. According to public data, the United States has about 400 Minuteman III ICBMs armed with a single warhead each. In 2015, the US nuclear arsenal underwent expensive modernization that prolonged Minuteman III's service to the 2030s.Earlier, experts explained to Sputnik that recent Minuteman III launches are a regular audit of the strategic forces rather than nuclear saber-rattling.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/06/1118809443_0:512:1365:1536_1920x0_80_0_0_b271efc24efcc8a81f6e107cc203c8ef.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nuclear weapons, deterrence, minuteman launc, us nukes, missile launch us, nuclear saber rattling
nuclear weapons, deterrence, minuteman launc, us nukes, missile launch us, nuclear saber rattling

US Conducts Second Minuteman III ICBM Test in A Week

12:08 GMT 06.06.2024
© AFP 2023 / DAN TKACHMinuteman III test-launch
Minuteman III test-launch - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.06.2024
© AFP 2023 / DAN TKACH
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States launched a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday, marking the second such test in a week, the Vandenberg Space Force Base said.
Minuteman III is a US Cold War-era intercontinental ballistic missile deployed in the 1970s. According to public data, the United States has about 400 Minuteman III ICBMs armed with a single warhead each. In 2015, the US nuclear arsenal underwent expensive modernization that prolonged Minuteman III's service to the 2030s.

"An unarmed Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile launches during an operational test at 1:46 a.m. Pacific Time 6 June, 2024, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. ICBM test launches demonstrate that the U.S. ICBM fleet is ready, reliable and effective in leveraging dominance in an era of strategic competition," the statement said.

Earlier, experts explained to Sputnik that recent Minuteman III launches are a regular audit of the strategic forces rather than nuclear saber-rattling.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала