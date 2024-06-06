https://sputnikglobe.com/20240606/us-uses-aid-pier-to-roll-out-new-military-tech-for-testing-in-gaza-1118799094.html
New analysis by the Libertarian Institute takes a look at how the United States is unloading new anti-drone weapons via Gaza’s aid pier to test the technology for use in the Russo-Ukraine conflict.
“The US has deployed a new combat vehicle to Gaza with the aim of field testing the weapon for use in Ukraine, as the Pentagon hopes it will help repel Russian drone attacks,” reports the Libertarian Institute via the newspaper The Telegraph. “The Defense Department stationed two Mobile-Low, Slow, Small-Unmanned Aircraft Integrated Defeat Systems (M-LIDS) in Gaza starting in May.”“As the humanitarian pier took shape in early May, at least one M-LIDS vehicle rolled down the pier and took up station at the edge of the beach alongside a heavylift truck packing a radar-guided 20-millimeter auto-cannon – a land-based version of the US Navy’s main anti-missile gun.”The report confirmed speculation by observers that US President Joe Biden’s aid pier may serve a military purpose in addition to its purported humanitarian justification. Regis Tremblay, an American filmmaker living in Crimea, joined Sputnik’s The Critical Hour program Wednesday to offer insight on the development.“When we look at this, what we see is $320 million for the pier – one of the things which, of course, is falling apart, right?” noted host Garland Nixon. “They said it was $320 million for the pier, but buying weapons was part of the $320 million. So that's the whole neoliberal fraud. Part of what we're seeing here in the Ukraine conflict is Russia has nationalized a good part of their military industrial complex so they can make things that work, and they're not really expensive to make.”Analysts have noted the rapid privatization of the US defense industry after World War II, with private contractors increasingly responsible for much of the country’s military production. Critics allege the dynamic has damaged the country’s military effectiveness, with significant waste built into the system.“I agree with you completely,” said Tremblay. “Most of the Russian military industrial complex is nationalized. They are able to produce weapons, missiles, artillery shells – you name it, whatever – for a fraction of the cost that it costs for the United States and their military industrial complex, which is bloated, which is overrun with cost overruns everywhere you look.”“And what Russia is spending on the same things, it's just a fraction of the cost because they have nationalized their military industrial complex.”
“The US has deployed a new combat vehicle to Gaza with the aim of field testing the weapon for use in Ukraine, as the Pentagon hopes it will help repel Russian drone attacks,” reports
the Libertarian Institute via the newspaper The Telegraph. “The Defense Department stationed two Mobile-Low, Slow, Small-Unmanned Aircraft Integrated Defeat Systems (M-LIDS) in Gaza starting in May.”
“When the US Army sailed some of its coastal landing ships to Gaza as part of the US military’s humanitarian flotilla, the ships carried – along with a floating pier for food aid – one of the initial M-LIDS vehicle sets,” the British media outlet noted.
“As the humanitarian pier took shape in early May, at least one M-LIDS vehicle rolled down the pier and took up station at the edge of the beach alongside a heavylift truck packing a radar-guided 20-millimeter auto-cannon – a land-based version of the US Navy’s main anti-missile gun.”
The report confirmed speculation by observers that US President Joe Biden’s aid pier may serve a military purpose in addition to its purported humanitarian justification. Regis Tremblay, an American filmmaker living in Crimea, joined Sputnik’s The Critical Hour program Wednesday to offer insight on the development.
“When we look at this, what we see is $320 million for the pier – one of the things which, of course, is falling apart, right?” noted host Garland Nixon. “They said it was $320 million for the pier, but buying weapons was part of the $320 million. So that's the whole neoliberal fraud. Part of what we're seeing here in the Ukraine conflict is Russia has nationalized a good part of their military industrial complex so they can make things that work, and they're not really expensive to make.”
“They cost what they cost,” he continued. “We keep seeing with neoliberalism, with the US – whether it's the F-35 or whatever, these boondoggles – it doesn't work. It costs a fortune and a bunch of crooks fill their pockets – and the big guy always gets his 10%, of course. And that's one of the reasons that the whole militarism can't work, because it's all just a self-serving racket.”
Analysts have noted
the rapid privatization of the US defense industry after World War II, with private contractors increasingly responsible for much of the country’s military production. Critics allege the dynamic has damaged the country’s military effectiveness, with significant waste built into the system.
“I agree with you completely,” said Tremblay. “Most of the Russian military industrial complex is nationalized. They are able to produce weapons, missiles, artillery shells – you name it, whatever – for a fraction of the cost that it costs for the United States and their military industrial complex, which is bloated, which is overrun with cost overruns everywhere you look.”
“And what Russia is spending on the same things, it's just a fraction of the cost because they have nationalized their military industrial complex.”