https://sputnikglobe.com/20240606/us-uses-aid-pier-to-roll-out-new-military-tech-for-testing-in-gaza-1118799094.html

US Uses Aid Pier to Roll Out New Military Tech for Testing in Gaza

US Uses Aid Pier to Roll Out New Military Tech for Testing in Gaza

Sputnik International

New analysis by the Libertarian Institute takes a look at how the United States is unloading new anti-drone weapons via Gaza’s aid pier to test the technology for use in the Russo-Ukraine conflict.

2024-06-06T04:36+0000

2024-06-06T04:36+0000

2024-06-06T06:36+0000

analysis

joe biden

ukraine

russia

pentagon

the telegraph

f-35

israel-gaza conflict

gaza strip

palestine-israel conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/06/1118298078_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5f5f9d0e87fd51141c0806b21216e7c5.jpg

“The US has deployed a new combat vehicle to Gaza with the aim of field testing the weapon for use in Ukraine, as the Pentagon hopes it will help repel Russian drone attacks,” reports the Libertarian Institute via the newspaper The Telegraph. “The Defense Department stationed two Mobile-Low, Slow, Small-Unmanned Aircraft Integrated Defeat Systems (M-LIDS) in Gaza starting in May.”“As the humanitarian pier took shape in early May, at least one M-LIDS vehicle rolled down the pier and took up station at the edge of the beach alongside a heavylift truck packing a radar-guided 20-millimeter auto-cannon – a land-based version of the US Navy’s main anti-missile gun.”The report confirmed speculation by observers that US President Joe Biden’s aid pier may serve a military purpose in addition to its purported humanitarian justification. Regis Tremblay, an American filmmaker living in Crimea, joined Sputnik’s The Critical Hour program Wednesday to offer insight on the development.“When we look at this, what we see is $320 million for the pier – one of the things which, of course, is falling apart, right?” noted host Garland Nixon. “They said it was $320 million for the pier, but buying weapons was part of the $320 million. So that's the whole neoliberal fraud. Part of what we're seeing here in the Ukraine conflict is Russia has nationalized a good part of their military industrial complex so they can make things that work, and they're not really expensive to make.”Analysts have noted the rapid privatization of the US defense industry after World War II, with private contractors increasingly responsible for much of the country’s military production. Critics allege the dynamic has damaged the country’s military effectiveness, with significant waste built into the system.“I agree with you completely,” said Tremblay. “Most of the Russian military industrial complex is nationalized. They are able to produce weapons, missiles, artillery shells – you name it, whatever – for a fraction of the cost that it costs for the United States and their military industrial complex, which is bloated, which is overrun with cost overruns everywhere you look.”“And what Russia is spending on the same things, it's just a fraction of the cost because they have nationalized their military industrial complex.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240309/is-bidens-idea-to-establish-port-in-gaza-what-it-seems-1117216243.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240527/washed-up-us-naval-vessels-unmoor-from-gaza-aid-pier-resurface-on-beaches-1118646204.html

ukraine

russia

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

us testing weapons in gaza, us aid pier military usage, us anti-drong tech gaza, us testing gaza, biden humanitarian aid pier weapons, american profit, us profirs from ww