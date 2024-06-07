LIVE UPDATES: Plenary Session in Full Swing at SPIEF 2024

Putin Outlines Economic Growth and Investment Strategies for Russia Through 2030

By 2030, Russia aims to reduce its import share to 17%, a notable decrease from 19% in 2023, highlighting clear economic progress, President Putin emphasized.

He highlighted Russia's success in achieving self-sufficiency in meat production within the agro-industrial sector as a prime example of improvement.

President Putin added that by 2030, Russia's capital investment is projected to increase by 60% from the 2020 levels, with consistent success and overachievement in recent years.

The head of state stated that investment activity should be supported with resources, specifically mentioning the active development of industrial mortgages.

Increasing banking insurance for technology sovereignty projects is another crucial task.

Private investors are actively contributing to the Russian economy through various funds, including the Direct Investment Fund. To support this activity, the capital market needs to be developed to enhance its capacity and attractiveness, with a focus on the safety and profitability of citizens' funds.

By the end of this decade, the market capitalization of the Russian stock market is expected to double and reach two-thirds of the GDP, Putin noted.

From January 1, 2025, Russia will introduce equity life insurance, which combines the principles of classic insurance and investment, with a proposed government insurance of these investments up to 2.8 million rubles.