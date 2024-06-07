LIVE UPDATES: Plenary Session in Full Swing at SPIEF 2024

Subscribe
Being updated
The 27th annual St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is running from June 5 to 8 drawing over 17,000 participants from 130 countries throughout the globe.
On June 7, Russian President Vladimir Putin will be speaking at the forum's plenary session, which is one of the key events.
According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, prominent participants of the session will discuss the global changes occurring in politics, the economic realm, and in international relations.
In addition to the Russian leader, Bolivian President Luis Arce and Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa will also be attending today's event. Furthermore, the leaders will participate in a Q&A following the formal part of the session.
Follow Sputnik to find out more!
12:53 GMT 07.06.2024
Achievements of Young Russian Entrepreneurs
Today, it can be confidently stated that the young generation of Russian entrepreneurs is establishing production of products that surpass foreign equivalents in many respects, noted Putin. Additionally, the process for registering trademarks in Russia is extremely convenient. The application review period is just four months.
12:49 GMT 07.06.2024
12:48 GMT 07.06.2024
Digital Platform Revolution
Another structural change is the digital platform revolution. Today, labor productivity is directly connected to digitization. By 2030, digital platforms are expected to be developed across all economic sectors, emphasized the president.
In this context, Putin has requested the government to identify additional measures to support the domestic IT industry.
It is also important to enhance the efficiency of existing equipment, noted Putin. By 2030, at least 40 percent of large and medium-sized enterprises are planned to be involved in improving labor productivity.
12:42 GMT 07.06.2024
BRICS States Working on Own Payment Infrastructure, Independent of Western One
"BRICS is working on the formation of an independent payment system that is not subject to political pressure, abuse and external bailout intervention," Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
BRICS also has great potential the accession of new members, the president said, adding that Russia will welcome and support such a desire of interested partners.
12:41 GMT 07.06.2024
West Undermined Own Payment Systems
Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested on Friday that the West had undermined global trust in its own financial systems, giving a boost to trade in currencies other than the dollar and the euro.
"Trust in the Western payment systems has been dealt a significant blow — by Western countries themselves. In this context, I can say that the share of so-called toxic currencies of unfriendly countries in payments made for Russian exports halved last year," Putin said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
The share of the Russian national currency in payments to and from Russia, on the contrary, has neared 40%, Putin estimated.
12:38 GMT 07.06.2024
Russia's Unemployment Hits Record Low at 2.6% in April
Russia also achieves a new quality in the labor market. In April, unemployment was only 2.6 percent. It was possible to reduce the structural component — youth unemployment in regions where it had become commonplace significantly decreased.
Now the main question has become 'not how to find a job,' but 'how to find personnel,' the president noted.
12:35 GMT 07.06.2024
Putin Outlines Economic Growth and Investment Strategies for Russia Through 2030
By 2030, Russia aims to reduce its import share to 17%, a notable decrease from 19% in 2023, highlighting clear economic progress, President Putin emphasized.
He highlighted Russia's success in achieving self-sufficiency in meat production within the agro-industrial sector as a prime example of improvement.
President Putin added that by 2030, Russia's capital investment is projected to increase by 60% from the 2020 levels, with consistent success and overachievement in recent years.
The head of state stated that investment activity should be supported with resources, specifically mentioning the active development of industrial mortgages.
Increasing banking insurance for technology sovereignty projects is another crucial task.
Private investors are actively contributing to the Russian economy through various funds, including the Direct Investment Fund. To support this activity, the capital market needs to be developed to enhance its capacity and attractiveness, with a focus on the safety and profitability of citizens' funds.
By the end of this decade, the market capitalization of the Russian stock market is expected to double and reach two-thirds of the GDP, Putin noted.
From January 1, 2025, Russia will introduce equity life insurance, which combines the principles of classic insurance and investment, with a proposed government insurance of these investments up to 2.8 million rubles.
Putin also mentioned improvements to the tax system, suggesting that investment deductions should become a popular tool in this area.
12:30 GMT 07.06.2024
Putin: BRICS Has Great Potental for New Members
12:19 GMT 07.06.2024
Putin: Russian Economic Growth Rates Exceed World Average
According to the World Bank, Russia has become the fourth largest economy in the world in terms of purchasing power parity, surpassing Japan, Putin said.
The second significant structural achievement is the improvement of the industry structure due to an enhanced supply-side policy. Specifically, in 2023, Russia's GDP growth was driven by 45.5 percent from basic, non-commodity sectors, the president noted.
Russia has set a goal to become one of the four largest economies in the world, the president said, adding that the World Bank made additional calculations and put Russia in fourth place last week.
"The point, of course, is not in the assessment systems and calculations of GDP, and not even in the formal entry into fourth place — we are somewhere nearby, Russia, Japan and Germany, we are ahead, but the difference is small. But we understand at the same time that leadership positions need to be constantly confirmed and strengthened. Other countries also do not stand still. It is important for us to ensure consistently high rates and quality of growth for the long term," Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
12:19 GMT 07.06.2024
Putin: Northern Sea Route Infrastructure Will Continue to Develop
Russia will focus particularly on its southern routes, including the "North-South" corridors and the Black Sea direction. Additionally, the development of the Northern Sea Route is being actively pursued. President Putin highlighted that by 2030, the volume of transport through Russia's international transport corridors is expected to increase by 1.5 times compared to 2021.
12:16 GMT 07.06.2024
Putin: Russia is Ready to Offer Full-Scale Technological Partnerships to Other Countries
12:14 GMT 07.06.2024
Putin: Russia's Military Sector of Needs Technological Updating
"Russia has proven a high level of readiness and receptivity to technological change. We see how our financial sector, e-commerce, transport services, and public administration system have already changed. Similar processes are beginning to unfold in the armed forces, where we also need a high rate of technological renewal. This is the most important, defining issue for our country," Putin said.
12:13 GMT 07.06.2024
Putin: World Sees Explosive Technological Growth
Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the "explosive" growth of technological progress worldwide that, he said, required countries to harness new technology in a fast-paced environment.
"The world is now experiencing explosive technological growth in almost all areas of life… It is obvious that only countries that can both produce new solutions and be at the forefront of their implementation will be able to take full advantage of technological progress," Putin told the plenary meeting of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
Putin said that Russia was ready to harness technological advances.
"Russia has showed a high level of readiness and receptivity to technological change. We see change in our financial sector, e-commerce, transport and public administration system," he said.
12:07 GMT 07.06.2024
Putin: There is Real Race Between Countries Worldwide to Strenghten Their Sovereignty
There is a real race between countries in the world to strengthen their sovereignty, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"We see a real race between countries to strengthen their sovereignty. And over three key levels - state, value-cultural and economic. At the same time, the countries that have recently been the leaders of global development are trying by all means, by hook or by crook, to preserve their elusive role of hegemony," Putin said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
12:04 GMT 07.06.2024
Putin Welcomes Participants of the SPIEF 2024
The President of Russia welcomed guests to the 27th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, attended this year by over 12,000 people from around the world, including entrepreneurs, politicians, and public figures.
12:01 GMT 07.06.2024
Host Sergey Karaganov Introduces Participants of the Plenary Session
11:59 GMT 07.06.2024
Watch Live: Putin Speaks at SPIEF Plenary Session
11:18 GMT 07.06.2024
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Heads to Plenary Session
11:17 GMT 07.06.2024
Jackson Hinkle Shares His Expectations for Putin's Speech
US independent political commentator Jackson Hinkle shared his expectations for the Putin's speech at SPIEF 2024 plenary session with Sputnik’s Dimitri Simes, and makes a prediction about Biden’s likely response.
11:12 GMT 07.06.2024
People Gathering in Anticipation of the Russian President's Address to the 27th SPIEF Plenary Session