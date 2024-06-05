https://sputnikglobe.com/20240605/well-known-international-relations-expert-to-moderate-putins-spief-session---presidential-advisor-1118788976.html

Well-Known International Relations Expert to Moderate Putin's SPIEF Session - Presidential Advisor

A plenary session of the SPIEF will be held on Friday, June 7, with Putin traditionally speaking there before participating in a discussion, the course of which depends also on the moderator. In different years, journalists from Russian or foreign media have hosted it.

The moderator for the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) session featuring President Vladimir Putin will be a well-known expert deeply versed in international relations, according to presidential advisor Anton Kobyakov. Earlier, Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov told journalists that during the plenary session, Russian President Vladimir Putin will share his vision of the situation in the global economy, politics, and trade and will give an assessment of the Russian economy during the special military operation.Ushakov noted that the president will also talk about structural changes and the long-term development strategy of the country.He will also answer questions on international issues, including the Ukrainian crisis.The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 27th edition of SPIEF from June 5-8. Last year, the forum drew 17,000 participants from 130 countries and saw the signing of more than 900 agreements.

