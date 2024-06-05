https://sputnikglobe.com/20240605/well-known-international-relations-expert-to-moderate-putins-spief-session---presidential-advisor-1118788976.html
Well-Known International Relations Expert to Moderate Putin's SPIEF Session - Presidential Advisor
Well-Known International Relations Expert to Moderate Putin's SPIEF Session - Presidential Advisor
Sputnik International
A plenary session of the SPIEF will be held on Friday, June 7, with Putin traditionally speaking there before participating in a discussion, the course of which depends also on the moderator. In different years, journalists from Russian or foreign media have hosted it.
2024-06-05T16:30+0000
2024-06-05T16:30+0000
2024-06-05T16:33+0000
russia
spief 2024
vladimir putin
yuri ushakov
anton kobyakov
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/0b/1083130560_0:59:2533:1484_1920x0_80_0_0_12d49cbfc293bd00f21ee1421c81ba2d.jpg
The moderator for the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) session featuring President Vladimir Putin will be a well-known expert deeply versed in international relations, according to presidential advisor Anton Kobyakov. Earlier, Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov told journalists that during the plenary session, Russian President Vladimir Putin will share his vision of the situation in the global economy, politics, and trade and will give an assessment of the Russian economy during the special military operation.Ushakov noted that the president will also talk about structural changes and the long-term development strategy of the country.He will also answer questions on international issues, including the Ukrainian crisis.The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 27th edition of SPIEF from June 5-8. Last year, the forum drew 17,000 participants from 130 countries and saw the signing of more than 900 agreements.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230616/spief-moderator-tells-sputnik-what-putin-is-prepared-to-do-to-protect-russias-interests-1111228470.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/0b/1083130560_145:0:2533:1791_1920x0_80_0_0_9d302bb7fbd3b587708bbce6459f71b0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
putin, spief 2024, plenary session, putin at spief, putin at spief plenary session, who will moderate spief plenary session with putin
putin, spief 2024, plenary session, putin at spief, putin at spief plenary session, who will moderate spief plenary session with putin
Well-Known International Relations Expert to Moderate Putin's SPIEF Session - Presidential Advisor
16:30 GMT 05.06.2024 (Updated: 16:33 GMT 05.06.2024)
A plenary session of the SPIEF will be held on Friday, June 7, with Putin traditionally speaking there before participating in a discussion, the course of which depends also on the moderator. In different years, journalists from Russian or foreign media have hosted it.
The moderator for the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) session featuring President Vladimir Putin
will be a well-known expert deeply versed in international relations, according to presidential advisor Anton Kobyakov.
"An interesting, well-known person deeply immersed in the topic of international relations," Kobyakov said, describing the upcoming moderator.
Earlier, Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov told journalists that during the plenary session
, Russian President Vladimir Putin will share his vision of the situation in the global economy, politics, and trade and will give an assessment of the Russian economy during the special military operation.
Ushakov noted that the president will also talk about structural changes and the long-term development strategy of the country.
He will also answer questions on international issues, including the Ukrainian crisis.
"Naturally, during the responses to questions, the president as always will answer numerous questions on international issues. Including those concerning the Ukrainian crisis," said Ushakov at a briefing ahead of the SPIEF.
The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 27th edition of SPIEF from June 5-8. Last year, the forum drew 17,000 participants from 130 countries and saw the signing of more than 900 agreements.