Mexico, Nicaragua to Skip Swiss-Hosted Ukraine Peace Conference - Report

Mexico and Nicaragua will not participate in the Ukraine peace conference scheduled to take place in Switzerland on June 15-16, the Mexican Embassy in Russia and the Nicaraguan Foreign Ministry told Russian newspaper Izvestia.
ukraine conference in switzerland, ukraine peace conference, who participates in ukraine peace conference
ukraine conference in switzerland, ukraine peace conference, who participates in ukraine peace conference

04:31 GMT 07.06.2024
© AP Photo / Richard DrewNicaragua's Foreign Minister Denis Moncada
Nicaragua's Foreign Minister Denis Moncada - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.06.2024
© AP Photo / Richard Drew
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Mexico and Nicaragua will not participate in the Ukraine peace conference scheduled to take place in Switzerland on June 15-16, the Mexican Embassy in Russia and the Nicaraguan Foreign Ministry told Russian newspaper Izvestia on Friday.
"Mexico has received an invitation to participate in a summit on the peaceful settlement of the Ukraine conflict, which will take place next week in Switzerland. Mexico will not attend this event. Our country advocates peace, so we expect that negotiations involving both sides of the conflict will soon be possible," the newspaper quoted the Mexican Embassy as saying.
Nicaragua slammed the Swiss-hosted conference as a "political farce" and declined to attend the event as well.
"Nicaragua has never participated and will not participate in this political farce that has no goal of finding a path to peace, but only has a goal of issuing Russia with yet another ultimatum," the Nicaraguan ministry told the newspaper.
Switzerland will host a high-level conference on Ukrainian peace at the Buergenstock resort outside of Lucerne on June 15-16. More than 160 delegations from around the world have been invited to attend the event. In April, the spokesman for the Russian Embassy in Bern, Vladimir Khokhlov, told Sputnik that Switzerland did not invite Russia to the summit, adding that Moscow had no plans to participate in the event even if invited.
