NATO's Actions Threaten World Peace - Bolivian President
NATO's Actions Threaten World Peace - Bolivian President
Sputnik International
Actions of NATO pose a threat to global peace, Bolivian President Luis Arce said in an interview with Sputnik, adding that this causes concerns among Latin American countries.
"I think that NATO's actions jeopardize world peace, and we see this not only here in Europe, but also in Latin America. We see with great concern that NATO is operating in different countries of the region, where it did not participate or exist before, which is generating an unfriendly climate in the region," Arce said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). Latin America does not share the goals of the arms race and military goals of the alliance, the president said, adding that the planet needs peace.
NATO's Actions Threaten World Peace - Bolivian President
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Actions of NATO pose a threat to global peace, Bolivian President Luis Arce said in an interview with Sputnik, adding that this causes concerns among Latin American countries.
"I think that NATO's actions jeopardize world peace
, and we see this not only here in Europe, but also in Latin America. We see with great concern that NATO is operating in different countries of the region, where it did not participate or exist before, which is generating an unfriendly climate in the region," Arce said
on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
Latin America does not share the goals of the arms race and military goals of the alliance
, the president said, adding that the planet needs peace.