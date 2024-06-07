https://sputnikglobe.com/20240607/natos-actions-threaten-world-peace---bolivian-president-1118832392.html

NATO's Actions Threaten World Peace - Bolivian President

NATO's Actions Threaten World Peace - Bolivian President

Sputnik International

Actions of NATO pose a threat to global peace, Bolivian President Luis Arce said in an interview with Sputnik, adding that this causes concerns among Latin American countries.

2024-06-07T10:23+0000

2024-06-07T10:23+0000

2024-06-07T10:23+0000

world

nato

world

nato enlargement

nato expansion

nato military presence

latin america

military presence

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/05/1117144740_0:85:1620:996_1920x0_80_0_0_617579887ba5213f6d6c2805adba9bb1.jpg

"I think that NATO's actions jeopardize world peace, and we see this not only here in Europe, but also in Latin America. We see with great concern that NATO is operating in different countries of the region, where it did not participate or exist before, which is generating an unfriendly climate in the region," Arce said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). Latin America does not share the goals of the arms race and military goals of the alliance, the president said, adding that the planet needs peace.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240606/neocon-star-julie-smith-is-worthy-successor-of-warmongering-victoria-nuland--1118817235.html

world

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nato's actions threaten world peace, nato agression, nato threat, nato activities