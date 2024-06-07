International
Bolivia Has Good Chance of Joining BRICS in 2024 After Argentina's Refusal - President
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Bolivia has a good chance of joining BRICS in 2024 after Argentina’s refusal, but the decision is up to the group members, Bolivian President Luis Arce said in an interview with Sputnik.
"Last year Argentina joined ... However, we saw statements by the current president about refusing to join the group, for Bolivia this turns into an opportunity, because we were one of the first to ask for membership. And if we talk about who is next in line, then I think that Bolivia could join, but this, of course, depends on the founders and current members of BRICS," Arce said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
Arce added that he had discussed Bolivia's possible membership during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the SPIEF sidelines.
The leader also noted that he is ready to come to the BRICS forum in Russia if he receives an invitation.

"Bolivia has sent a request to join BRICS, we attended the meeting last year and we would do so again if there is an invitation from the BRICS group," he said.

The president mentioned that Bolivia sees good prospects for cooperation with Russia in power industry, lithium production and financial cooperation.
There are many strategic sectors in which Russia and Bolivia can move together, including trade, the nuclear sector, lithium production, financial cooperation, power industry, cultural, humanitarian interaction, cooperation through international bodies; in addition, Bolivia’s entry into BRICS.” he wrote on Telegram.
“We are pleased with the progress made during this important visit,” Arce said.
