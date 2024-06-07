https://sputnikglobe.com/20240607/photos-international-guests-take-part-in-spief-2024-1118836597.html

Photos: International Guests Take Part in SPIEF 2024

The ongoing 27th St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) serves as a fertile ground for strengthening existing economic ties and making new business contacts for participant flocking to the event from all over the world.

As SPIEF 2024 is currently in full swing, so are the dozens of cultural, media-focused and political discussions that address the event's central theme of genuine equality-based multipolarity.Over the years, the forum has consolidated its status as a top-tier international event with over a hundred world nations in attendance. Here, participants discuss such issues as new political reality, shifting global centers of power, sustainable development and much more.Check out Sputnik's gallery for exciting shots from this year's colorful event!

