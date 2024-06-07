International
Photos: International Guests Take Part in SPIEF 2024
Photos: International Guests Take Part in SPIEF 2024
The ongoing 27th St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) serves as a fertile ground for strengthening existing economic ties and making new business contacts for participant flocking to the event from all over the world.
As SPIEF 2024 is currently in full swing, so are the dozens of cultural, media-focused and political discussions that address the event's central theme of genuine equality-based multipolarity.Over the years, the forum has consolidated its status as a top-tier international event with over a hundred world nations in attendance. Here, participants discuss such issues as new political reality, shifting global centers of power, sustainable development and much more.Check out Sputnik's gallery for exciting shots from this year's colorful event!
Photos: International Guests Take Part in SPIEF 2024

15:04 GMT 07.06.2024
The ongoing 27th St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) serves as a fertile ground for strengthening existing economic ties and making new business contacts for participant flocking to the event from all over the world.
As SPIEF 2024 is currently in full swing, so are the dozens of cultural, media-focused and political discussions that address the event's central theme of genuine equality-based multipolarity.
Over the years, the forum has consolidated its status as a top-tier international event with over a hundred world nations in attendance.
Here, participants discuss such issues as new political reality, shifting global centers of power, sustainable development and much more.
Check out Sputnik's gallery for exciting shots from this year's colorful event!
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabank

Dmitry Kiselev, director general of Sputnik's parent media group Rossiya Segodnya, together with China's Xinhua News Agency director Siu Wai Lui.

Dmitry Kiselev, director general of Sputnik&#x27;s parent media group Rossiya Segodnya, together with China&#x27;s Xinhua News Agency director Siu Wai Lui. - Sputnik International
1/18
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank

Dmitry Kiselev, director general of Sputnik's parent media group Rossiya Segodnya, together with China's Xinhua News Agency director Siu Wai Lui.

© Photo : Roscongress Foundation/Anna Aleksashkina

The SPIEF program covers over 10 business dialogues, including the EAEU - ASEAN, Russia - Africa, Russia - Latin America, Russia - China and Russia - South Africa.

The SPIEF program covers over 10 business dialogues, including the EAEU - ASEAN, Russia - Africa, Russia - Latin America, Russia - China and Russia - South Africa. - Sputnik International
2/18
© Photo : Roscongress Foundation/Anna Aleksashkina

The SPIEF program covers over 10 business dialogues, including the EAEU - ASEAN, Russia - Africa, Russia - Latin America, Russia - China and Russia - South Africa.

© Sputnik / Kirill Zykov / Go to the mediabank

The Omani delegation. This year, Oman was named a SPIEF 2024 guest country.

The Omani delegation. This year, Oman was named a SPIEF 2024 guest country. - Sputnik International
3/18
© Sputnik / Kirill Zykov
/
Go to the mediabank

The Omani delegation. This year, Oman was named a SPIEF 2024 guest country.

Participants from India, Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) attend the plenary session "BRICS Goals in the Context of a New World Order" on the sidelines of the SPIEF.
Participants from India, Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) attend the plenary session BRICS Goals in the Context of a New World Order on the sidelines of the SPIEF - Sputnik International
4/18
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank
Participants from India, Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) attend the plenary session "BRICS Goals in the Context of a New World Order" on the sidelines of the SPIEF.
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev / Go to the mediabank

President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa prior to the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the 27th St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa prior to the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the 27th St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). - Sputnik International
5/18
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev
/
Go to the mediabank

President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa prior to the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the 27th St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

© Photo : Roscongress Foundation/Sergei Kulakov

An international guest taking a photo with forum hosts dressed in traditional Russian regional female costumes.

An international guest taking a photo with forum hosts dressed in traditional Russian regional female costumes. - Sputnik International
6/18
© Photo : Roscongress Foundation/Sergei Kulakov

An international guest taking a photo with forum hosts dressed in traditional Russian regional female costumes.

Haitham al-Ghais, the Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) attends the "Future of the Oil and Gas Market: Outlook for Global Demand and Producer Plans" session.
Haitham al-Ghais, the Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) - Sputnik International
7/18
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov
/
Go to the mediabank
Haitham al-Ghais, the Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) attends the "Future of the Oil and Gas Market: Outlook for Global Demand and Producer Plans" session.
An Indian guest at the SPIEF.

An Indian guest at the SPIEF.

An Indian guest at the SPIEF. - Sputnik International
8/18
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank

An Indian guest at the SPIEF.

Yevgenia Gutsul, head of Moldova's autonomous region of Gagauzia.
Yevgenia Gutsul, head of Moldova's autonomous region of Gagauzia - Sputnik International
9/18
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov
/
Go to the mediabank
Yevgenia Gutsul, head of Moldova's autonomous region of Gagauzia.
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabank

This year, an International Youth Economic Forum will take on the sidelines of SPIEF under the theme "The Day of the Future" on June 8.

This year, an International Youth Economic Forum will take on the sidelines of SPIEF under the theme &quot;The Day of the Future&quot; on June 8. - Sputnik International
10/18
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank

This year, an International Youth Economic Forum will take on the sidelines of SPIEF under the theme "The Day of the Future" on June 8.

© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev / Go to the mediabank

Karin Kneissl, former Austrian Foreign Minister and currently Director of the St Petersburg State University's GORKI (Geopolitical Observatory for Russia's Key Issues) Center.

Karin Kneissl, former Austrian Foreign Minister and currently Director of the St Petersburg State University&#x27;s GORKI (Geopolitical Observatory for Russia&#x27;s Key Issues) Center. - Sputnik International
11/18
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
/
Go to the mediabank

Karin Kneissl, former Austrian Foreign Minister and currently Director of the St Petersburg State University's GORKI (Geopolitical Observatory for Russia's Key Issues) Center.

© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabank

Foreign guests at the forum next to stands representing Russia's major industrial brands.

Foreign guests at the forum next to stands representing Russia&#x27;s major industrial brands. - Sputnik International
12/18
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank

Foreign guests at the forum next to stands representing Russia's major industrial brands.

Serbian film director Emir Kusturica.
Serbian film director Emir Kusturica - Sputnik International
13/18
© Photo : Roscongress Foundation/Vyacheslav Prokofiev
Serbian film director Emir Kusturica.
© AP Photo / Dmitri Lovetsky

Abdul Hanan Omari, Acting Labour and Social Affairs Minister of the Taliban-run Afghan government.

Abdul Hanan Omari, Acting Labour and Social Affairs Minister of the Taliban-run Afghan government. - Sputnik International
14/18
© AP Photo / Dmitri Lovetsky

Abdul Hanan Omari, Acting Labour and Social Affairs Minister of the Taliban-run Afghan government.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto - Sputnik International
15/18
© Sputnik / Ivan Sekretarev
/
Go to the mediabank
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.
Mixed martial arts (MMA) legend Jeff Monson.
Mixed martial arts (MMA) legend Jeff Monson - Sputnik International
16/18
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov
/
Go to the mediabank
Mixed martial arts (MMA) legend Jeff Monson.
International guests at the SPIEF.

International guests at the SPIEF.

International guests at the SPIEF. - Sputnik International
17/18
© Photo : Roscongress Foundation/Elena Ignatieva

International guests at the SPIEF.

The stand representing Russia's Moscow region at the forum.
The stand representing Russia's Moscow region at the forum - Sputnik International
18/18
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank
The stand representing Russia's Moscow region at the forum.
