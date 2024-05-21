https://sputnikglobe.com/20240521/car-prime-minister-to-lead-delegation-at-spief-2024---ambassador-to-russia-1118566464.html
Prime Minister of the Central African Republic (CAR) Felix Molua will lead the African country's delegation at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in early June, CAR Ambassador to Russia Leon Dodonu-Punagaza told Sputnik on Tuesday.
This year, SPIEF will take place from June 5-8 in Saint Petersburg.Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum is a space for dialogue between global business and governments. According to SPIEF Organizing Committee, "6,000 people from more than 110 countries and territories have already confirmed their intention to participate in the Forum”.
14:07 GMT 21.05.2024 (Updated: 14:11 GMT 21.05.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Prime Minister of the Central African Republic (CAR) Felix Molua will lead the African country's delegation at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in early June, CAR Ambassador to Russia Leon Dodonu-Punagaza told Sputnik on Tuesday.
This year, SPIEF will take place from June 5-8 in Saint Petersburg.
"The CAR delegation at the economic forum will be headed by ... Felix Molua," the ambassador said.
Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum is a space for dialogue between global business and governments. According to SPIEF Organizing Committee
, "6,000 people from more than 110 countries and territories have already confirmed their intention to participate in the Forum”.