Putin Speaks at SPIEF Plenary Session

One of the highlights of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is the event's highly anticipated plenary session with the participation of President Vladimir Putin.

Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin takes the stage at the SPIEF 2024 to welcome the forum's participants, organizers, and guests.Vladimir Putin’s speech at the SPIEF's plenary session will mainly be focused on the Russian economy, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.In his speech, the president is also expected to share his vision of the current situation in the global economy and politics, and to talk about the long-term strategy of Russia's development, including the special military operation. President Putin will also answer various questions pertaining to the most acute international issues.Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more!

