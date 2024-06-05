International
LIVE: Putin Talks to International Media at SPIEF
Russia Does Not Care Who Wins US Presidential Election - Putin
Russia will work with any US president, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his conversation with the heads of international news agencies on the sidelines of the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia will work with any US president elected by the American people.On Wednesday, President Putin holds a conversation with the heads of major international news agencies on the sidelines of the 27th Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), including with representatives of unfriendly countries.Russia has not and will not interfere in the US political process, Putin said, adding that the US is "burning itself" from the inside in the course of its internal political struggles.US President Joe Biden is an old-school politician, and he is predictable, Vladimir Putin noted."I have already said that everyone took my statement about Mr. Biden skeptically, but they also saw in it some kind of hidden attack on President Biden, but really he is an old-school politician," he mentioned.On Relations With EU LeadersIt would be possible to find solutions to issues with the leaders of the European Union (EU) if they felt more confident and had more courage to protect their national interests, the president emphasized. "It is possible [to find solutions to issues with the leaders of the European Union] if they felt more confident and had more courage to protect national interests," he mentioned.On US Administration's Economic PolicyThe US administration is making one mistake after another in the economic policy, the Russian president said.Washington's desire to be the leader of global liberalism is destroying the state from within, Putin added."I think you will agree with me that no one is interested in Ukraine in the United States, they are interested in the greatness of the United States, which is fighting not for Ukraine and not for the Ukrainian people, but for its greatness and for its leadership," he pointed out.It is hard to tell whether there will be any changes in the US policy when it comes to Kiev if Donald Trump comes to power, Putin said, adding that currently the US seeks to prevent Russia's success, believing it will damage its leadership position.
Russia Does Not Care Who Wins US Presidential Election - Putin

17:39 GMT 05.06.2024
Russia will work with any US president, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his conversation with the heads of international news agencies on the sidelines of the 27th Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia will work with any US president elected by the American people.
On Wednesday, President Putin holds a conversation with the heads of major international news agencies on the sidelines of the 27th Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), including with representatives of unfriendly countries.
"For us, the end result, we believe, does not matter much. Russia will work with any US president, who will be elected by the American people," he said.
Russia has not and will not interfere in the US political process, Putin said, adding that the US is “burning itself” from the inside in the course of its internal political struggles.
US President Joe Biden is an old-school politician, and he is predictable, Vladimir Putin noted.
"I have already said that everyone took my statement about Mr. Biden skeptically, but they also saw in it some kind of hidden attack on President Biden, but really he is an old-school politician," he mentioned.

On Relations With EU Leaders

It would be possible to find solutions to issues with the leaders of the European Union (EU) if they felt more confident and had more courage to protect their national interests, the president emphasized.
"It is possible [to find solutions to issues with the leaders of the European Union] if they felt more confident and had more courage to protect national interests," he mentioned.
On US Administration's Economic Policy

The US administration is making one mistake after another in the economic policy, the Russian president said.
"And in the field of international politics, in domestic politics, but also in economic policy, I think that today's administration is making one mistake after another, one after another," he noted.
Washington's desire to be the leader of global liberalism is destroying the state from within, Putin added.
"I think you will agree with me that no one is interested in Ukraine in the United States, they are interested in the greatness of the United States, which is fighting not for Ukraine and not for the Ukrainian people, but for its greatness and for its leadership," he pointed out.
It is hard to tell whether there will be any changes in the US policy when it comes to Kiev if Donald Trump comes to power, Putin said, adding that currently the US seeks to prevent Russia's success, believing it will damage its leadership position.
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
