Russia May Arm US Enemies; US Preps for Taiwan War; Biden Goes to Normandy

Russia is threatening to arm US adversaries in response to the West giving the green light for Ukraine to attack Russia with long-distance weapons.
Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss Russia's threats to arm US adversaries in response to the West giving the green light for Ukraine to attack Russia with long-distance weapons.KJ Noh, writer, activist, and teacher, joins us to discuss US preparations for a war with China using Taiwan as the Casus Belli.Dr. Francis Boyle, human rights lawyer and professor of international law at the University of Illinois College of Law, joins us to discuss the US State Department using collective punishment as leverage for negotiations with Hamas.Esther Iverem, artist, author, independent journalist, and host of On the Ground on WPFW Pacifica Radio, joins us to discuss extremist statements from Israeli cabinet ministers.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, joins us to discuss the US empire as a war machine that runs a government.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, an Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss moves to discourage the use of cash and how the military industrial complex is killing us all.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, discusses the Russian-African connection returning to its Cold War heights.Dan Kovalik, a writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss President Biden's trip to Normandy and Israel moving to attack Lebanon.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:14 GMT 07.06.2024
Russia is threatening to arm US adversaries in response to the West giving the green light for Ukraine to attack Russia with long-distance weapons.
Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss Russia’s threats to arm US adversaries in response to the West giving the green light for Ukraine to attack Russia with long-distance weapons.
KJ Noh, writer, activist, and teacher, joins us to discuss US preparations for a war with China using Taiwan as the Casus Belli.
Dr. Francis Boyle, human rights lawyer and professor of international law at the University of Illinois College of Law, joins us to discuss the US State Department using collective punishment as leverage for negotiations with Hamas.
Esther Iverem, artist, author, independent journalist, and host of On the Ground on WPFW Pacifica Radio, joins us to discuss extremist statements from Israeli cabinet ministers.
Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, joins us to discuss the US empire as a war machine that runs a government.
Dr. Linwood Tauheed, an Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss moves to discourage the use of cash and how the military industrial complex is killing us all.
Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, discusses the Russian-African connection returning to its Cold War heights.
Dan Kovalik, a writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss President Biden’s trip to Normandy and Israel moving to attack Lebanon.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
